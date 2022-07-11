https://sputniknews.com/20220711/ted-cruz-urges-ag-garland-to-testify-over-measures-to-protect-supreme-court-justices-1097200819.html

Ted Cruz Urges AG Garland to Testify Over Measures to Protect Supreme Court Justices

2022-07-11T18:02+0000

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a Tuesday hearing to discuss the protection of SCOTUS justices.According to Cruz's letter to Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, which was obtained by Fox News, the Texas senator has invited Garland to "detail the steps the Department of Justice is taking to protect our Supreme Court Justices in the wake of an unprecedented harassment and intimidation campaign."Cruz referred to the US law that criminalizes any effort to influence a judge by picketing in front of their home and guarantees that judges have the "freedom to exercise their judicial power free from outside influence or intimidation."According to the Texas senator, Garland has failed to properly address death threats and other harassment incidents that the SCOTUS justices had to deal with after they struck down Roe v. Wade.One judge, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was among those voting in favor of overturning the landmark precedent, received death threats. In June, before the Roe v. Wade ruling was made, an armed 26-year-old man disappointed with a draft resolution foreshadowing the reversal was arrested in front of Kavanaugh's house. He later admitted that he plotted to kill the Supreme Court justice.In his letter, Cruz also pointed at "intimidation attempts" that occurred at the homes of Justices Alito, Thomas, Barrett and Roberts.Roe v. Wade was a landmark legal precedent that granted a federal right to an abortion in the US. In late June, the Supreme Court decided to overturn it, effectively allowing dozens of individual states to make abortions illegal. The controversial decision has prompted a nationwide outcry, with pro-choice activists rallying in support of abortion rights.Amid the movement to defend abortion rights, the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade faced threats. Cruz referred to a recently-passed bill that provides security protection to Supreme Court justices and their families, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month before the controversial SCOTUS ruling.

