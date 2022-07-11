International
Swedish Anti-War Organization Considers Country's Accession to NATO Anti-Democratic
Swedish Anti-War Organization Considers Country's Accession to NATO Anti-Democratic
"People are feeling that the decisions have been made without their participation," Gabriella Irsten told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, adding that "this process lacks democratic roots."In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.On June 28, prior to the landmark NATO summit in Madrid, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.NATO's 30 members signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden on July 5 and have yet to ratify the protocols in accordance with their national legislation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society, a non-governmental organization advocating peace, disarmament and democratization, believes that Sweden's accession to NATO is anti-democratic, as the decision was made without the participation of people, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
"People are feeling that the decisions have been made without their participation," Gabriella Irsten told Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, adding that "this process lacks democratic roots."
In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security.
On June 28, prior to the landmark NATO summit in Madrid, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and address Ankara's concerns.
NATO's 30 members signed accession protocols for Finland and Sweden on July 5 and have yet to ratify the protocols in accordance with their national legislation.
