https://sputniknews.com/20220711/sri-lankan-president-is-in-neighboring-country-will-return-on-wednesday-reports-suggest-1097187491.html
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Walks Back Claim President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Has Left Country
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Walks Back Claim President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Has Left Country
Previously, local media reported that president Rajapaksa fled the country, as mass demonstrations against his government hit Colombo, and the protesters... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T12:12+0000
2022-07-11T12:12+0000
2022-07-11T12:25+0000
sri lanka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097187491.jpg?1657542304
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has taken refuge in an undisclosed location, will return on Wednesday in order to step down from his office, reports said, citing parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.Initially, he said that the president has left the country, but later walked back on that statement, saying it was a mistake.President Rajapaksa has yet to make an official statement himself, addressing the latest developments in the country.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
sri lanka
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Walks Back Claim President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Has Left Country
12:12 GMT 11.07.2022 (Updated: 12:25 GMT 11.07.2022)
Being updated
Previously, local media reported that president Rajapaksa fled the country, as mass demonstrations against his government hit Colombo, and the protesters strormed his residence.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has taken refuge in an undisclosed location, will return on Wednesday in order to step down from his office, reports said, citing parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.
Initially, he said that the president has left the country, but later walked back on that statement, saying it was a mistake.
President Rajapaksa has yet to make an official statement himself, addressing the latest developments in the country.