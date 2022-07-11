https://sputniknews.com/20220711/sri-lankan-president-is-in-neighboring-country-will-return-on-wednesday-reports-suggest-1097187491.html

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Walks Back Claim President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Has Left Country

Previously, local media reported that president Rajapaksa fled the country, as mass demonstrations against his government hit Colombo, and the protesters... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has taken refuge in an undisclosed location, will return on Wednesday in order to step down from his office, reports said, citing parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.Initially, he said that the president has left the country, but later walked back on that statement, saying it was a mistake.President Rajapaksa has yet to make an official statement himself, addressing the latest developments in the country.

