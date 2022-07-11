https://sputniknews.com/20220711/south-africa-reels-as-trio-of-random-tavern-shootings-leaves-at-least-21-dead-dozens-injured--1097166281.html

South Africa Reels as Trio of ‘Random’ Tavern Shootings Leaves at Least 21 Dead, Dozens Injured

South Africa Reels as Trio of 'Random' Tavern Shootings Leaves at Least 21 Dead, Dozens Injured

A trio of tavern shootings in South Africa has resulted in at least 21 deaths, and more than a dozen injured, many in life-altering conditions. Authorities... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Gun violence has surged in South Africa in recent days, with a number of those shootings taking place at three different bars in the republic.Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the Sunday morning mass shooting that occurred in the Orlando East neighborhood of Soweto Township.Col. Dimakatso Sello, a spokesperson for the police, said that an unknown group of men stormed a Nomzamo shantytown tavern around 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday and opened fire, fatally shooting at least 15 people and injuring another 12 individuals.A total of 12 individuals died at the scene, and three other victims died at the hospital, where seven more remain in critical condition. Those injured were first taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela, police commissioner in the Gauteng province, told the Associated Press that individuals with high-powered rifles appear to have randomly targeted a large group of people who were patronizing “a licensed tavern operating within the right hours.”Witnesses at the scene were unable to get a good reading on the shooters’ features, as the bar was dimly lit.Lt.-Col. Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, told the New York Times that the Soweto shooting has no links to the attack that occurred hours before in Pietermaritzburg, the capital and second-largest city in the KwaZulu-Natal province.At least four individuals immediately died from gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen entered a tavern in the province’s Sweetwaters region.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared in a statement that the nation “cannot allow violent criminals to terrorize us in this way.”The Soweto incident was also preceded by a shooting in the Katlehong township, over 25 miles east. It remains unclear if these two incidents were linked.The July 8 shooting reportedly occurred after four men entered a bar and at least one of them began shooting randomly at patrons, according to police.A manhunt remains underway.South Africa’s murder rate has surged about 66% within the past year, with authorities recording 5,760 murders in 2021, according to police data. This translates to 9.5 murders per 100,000 people.Campaign group Gun Free South Africa estimates there are around 3 million guns registered in the country. The estimate excludes illegally obtained firearms and those in circulation on the black market.

