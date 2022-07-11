https://sputniknews.com/20220711/russias-gymnastics-federation-vows-to-seek-removal-of-sanctions-by-year-end-1097186547.html

Russia's Gymnastics Federation Vows to Seek Removal of Sanctions by Year-End

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Artistic Gymnastics Federation of Russia (AGFR) will do everything it can to ensure that its athletes are cleared of sanctions by the... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

russia

sport

gymnastics

athletes

russian athletes

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions in March over the Ukraine crisis.He said the ban is harming the athletes as time constraints are critical to any sporting career.The special military operation in Ukraine has prompted a slew of foreign sanctions against Russia, including its athletes. A group of 35 countries, including the United States, have called for even tougher sanctions for Russian and Belarusian sports associations and officials, demanding their removal from senior positions in international sports federations.On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status.

