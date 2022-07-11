https://sputniknews.com/20220711/russian-hacker-groups-have-obtained-ukrainian-armys-secret-operational-files-1097166970.html

Russian Hacker Groups Have Obtained Ukrainian Army’s Secret Operational Files

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The RaHDIt Russian hacker group and the Ukrainian Beregini female hacker team have obtained secret documents relating to the operation of... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Yes, we have access to operational documents of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we have data on the operational situation, we are working with our friends, the Beregini female hacker group, we work very well together. We are getting very large amounts of data, but, unfortunately, right now we cannot reveal all the cards to you, because then it will be clear exactly what we know, what we see," the hacker said on condition of anonymity.He specified that the Beregini hackers received some of their information from their friends who are in service in the Ukrainian army, adding that said hackers have established channels for obtaining details on the evolving situation."We have very good channels for obtaining information, channels that representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves consider safe and secure. The girls from the Beregini group are very good technical specialists, and they managed the almost impossible," they noted.At Least 50,000-70,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed Since Start of Russia's OperationThe casualties among the Ukrainian armed forces since the start of Russia’s special military operation currently stand between at least 50,000-70,000, a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik.Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said at the start of June that up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of Russia’s special operation.UN Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at the end of last month that a total of 4,731 civilians have been killed during the conflict in Ukraine and 5,900 others have been injured.Last week, the RaHDit hacker group released personal data of 2,500 officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military department of Ukraine. The hackers said that the published data contains information about the relatives of the said officers and people living together with them, as well as individuals who have been receiving payments from the GUR bank accounts.Among the GUR officers, there are drug addicts and former criminals convicted of robbery, illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs, infliction of grave bodily injuries, and rape, according to the group.RaHDit said that it had handed over the data to law enforcement bodies. A source in one of the Russia special services confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the data leaked by the RaHDit hackers about Ukrainian intelligence officers.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

