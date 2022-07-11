https://sputniknews.com/20220711/russian-blockchain-based-analog-of-swift-ready-for-testing-1097186227.html

Russian Blockchain-Based Analog of SWIFT Ready for Testing

Russian Blockchain-Based Analog of SWIFT Ready for Testing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pilot version of Russia's blockchain-based SWIFT analog is ready for testing and can be used in Russian banks, the National Technology... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T11:39+0000

2022-07-11T11:39+0000

2022-07-11T11:39+0000

russia

swift

blockchain

blockchain technology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105296/92/1052969277_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_da479bc82e4cf1e1e9be2b6215c871ea.jpg

According to the center's technical director, Alexander Kireyev, the load testing shows good performance, with the product's design speed reaching over 25,000 messages per second on one node, and there is a possibility of further growth.The technology does not use classic blockchain but rather a three-tiered architecture in which a distributed register is signed and distributed in a certain way. For this reason, the system is able to scale up, connecting a large number of new users, the NTI said.The NTI also said that it is impossible to create restrictions or disconnect any country or bank from the new system as every user has the same rights and possibilities. The exchange of interbank financial messages using blockchain allows for creating a safe and secure environment for all participants, the NTI added.The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics controls.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, swift, blockchain, blockchain technology