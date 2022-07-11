International
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/russian-blockchain-based-analog-of-swift-ready-for-testing-1097186227.html
Russian Blockchain-Based Analog of SWIFT Ready for Testing
Russian Blockchain-Based Analog of SWIFT Ready for Testing
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pilot version of Russia's blockchain-based SWIFT analog is ready for testing and can be used in Russian banks, the National Technology... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T11:39+0000
2022-07-11T11:39+0000
russia
swift
blockchain
blockchain technology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105296/92/1052969277_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_da479bc82e4cf1e1e9be2b6215c871ea.jpg
According to the center's technical director, Alexander Kireyev, the load testing shows good performance, with the product's design speed reaching over 25,000 messages per second on one node, and there is a possibility of further growth.The technology does not use classic blockchain but rather a three-tiered architecture in which a distributed register is signed and distributed in a certain way. For this reason, the system is able to scale up, connecting a large number of new users, the NTI said.The NTI also said that it is impossible to create restrictions or disconnect any country or bank from the new system as every user has the same rights and possibilities. The exchange of interbank financial messages using blockchain allows for creating a safe and secure environment for all participants, the NTI added.The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics controls.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105296/92/1052969277_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee9b85506035be05ffd81f8d11d464f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, swift, blockchain, blockchain technology

Russian Blockchain-Based Analog of SWIFT Ready for Testing

11:39 GMT 11.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankFirst cards of Mir national payment system
First cards of Mir national payment system - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pilot version of Russia's blockchain-based SWIFT analog is ready for testing and can be used in Russian banks, the National Technology Initiative Platform (NTI), told Sputnik on Monday.

"A pilot version of a decentralized system for exchanging interbank financial messages is ready for testing and can be used in banks. The project was developed by the NTI Center of Competences ‘Distributed Registry Technologies of St. Petersburg State University,'" the operator said.

According to the center's technical director, Alexander Kireyev, the load testing shows good performance, with the product's design speed reaching over 25,000 messages per second on one node, and there is a possibility of further growth.
The technology does not use classic blockchain but rather a three-tiered architecture in which a distributed register is signed and distributed in a certain way. For this reason, the system is able to scale up, connecting a large number of new users, the NTI said.
CC0 / / Blockchain
Blockchain - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
Blockchain
CC0 / /
The NTI also said that it is impossible to create restrictions or disconnect any country or bank from the new system as every user has the same rights and possibilities. The exchange of interbank financial messages using blockchain allows for creating a safe and secure environment for all participants, the NTI added.
The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics controls.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала