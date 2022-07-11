https://sputniknews.com/20220711/nazism-in-ukraine-akin-to-widespread-cancer-tumor---russian-envoy-to-un-1097205088.html

Nazism in Ukraine Akin to 'Widespread Cancer Tumor' - Russian Envoy to UN

Nazism in Ukraine Akin to 'Widespread Cancer Tumor' - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia compares the existing Nazism in Ukraine to a widespread cancer tumor in a body, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T20:37+0000

2022-07-11T20:37+0000

2022-07-11T20:34+0000

nazism

ukraine

russia

dmitry polyanskiy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102633/70/1026337018_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef901e605b6a001cf723c66c8727664.jpg

"I am... showing this for you to realize that Nazism in Ukraine is a widespread cancer tumor, which requires the most serious attention, and that’s one of the purposes of our meeting," Polyanskiy said during a side-event on Nazism in Ukraine organized by the Russian mission to the United Nations.Polyanskiy said that Nazism in Ukraine is a result of historical developments and the Nazism 2.0 virus has contaminated the entire Ukrainian society with extreme national-chauvinsm and Russophobia.During the meeting, diplomats from the Russian mission to the United Nations showed photographs from World War II of Ukrainian women and men who welcomed Hitler and the Nazi military, pointing to the historical roots of today's problem.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine whose two main goals are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nazism, ukraine, russia, dmitry polyanskiy