Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers

Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers

11.07.2022

2022-07-11T13:27+0000

2022-07-11T13:27+0000

2022-07-11T13:27+0000

Several sea lions caused major turmoil at a beach in La Jolla in San Diego, California. A short video shows people running away as the seemingly enraged pinnipeds waddle aggressively towards the crowd. Luckily, the animals eventually dived into the sea, leaving the beach without causing anyone any harm.The area is known for its sunbathing seals and sea lions, with signs everywhere warning beachgoers that they should be careful with the wildlife and give the mammals some space. Confrontations are believed to be rare, since the pinnipeds are typically not aggressive to humans.

