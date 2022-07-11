International
Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers
Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers
People who observe lions in their natural habitat know very well they have got be careful and not approach the big cats, or it may go south very quick. While... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
Several sea lions caused major turmoil at a beach in La Jolla in San Diego, California. A short video shows people running away as the seemingly enraged pinnipeds waddle aggressively towards the crowd. Luckily, the animals eventually dived into the sea, leaving the beach without causing anyone any harm.The area is known for its sunbathing seals and sea lions, with signs everywhere warning beachgoers that they should be careful with the wildlife and give the mammals some space. Confrontations are believed to be rare, since the pinnipeds are typically not aggressive to humans.
13:27 GMT 11.07.2022
People who observe lions in their natural habitat know very well they have got be careful and not approach the big cats, or it may go south very quick. While sea lions appear less menacing and way more squishy, it seems they may be pretty rough too.
Several sea lions caused major turmoil at a beach in La Jolla in San Diego, California. A short video shows people running away as the seemingly enraged pinnipeds waddle aggressively towards the crowd. Luckily, the animals eventually dived into the sea, leaving the beach without causing anyone any harm.
The area is known for its sunbathing seals and sea lions, with signs everywhere warning beachgoers that they should be careful with the wildlife and give the mammals some space. Confrontations are believed to be rare, since the pinnipeds are typically not aggressive to humans.
