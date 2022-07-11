https://sputniknews.com/20220711/nature-vs-human-watch-angry-sea-lions-chasing-away-san-diego-beachgoers-1097191017.html
Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers
Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers
People who observe lions in their natural habitat know very well they have got be careful and not approach the big cats, or it may go south very quick. While... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T13:27+0000
2022-07-11T13:27+0000
2022-07-11T13:27+0000
sea lion
san diego
us
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097192520_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_252740c1afe408f2eb3d57259b1cc488.jpg
Several sea lions caused major turmoil at a beach in La Jolla in San Diego, California. A short video shows people running away as the seemingly enraged pinnipeds waddle aggressively towards the crowd. Luckily, the animals eventually dived into the sea, leaving the beach without causing anyone any harm.The area is known for its sunbathing seals and sea lions, with signs everywhere warning beachgoers that they should be careful with the wildlife and give the mammals some space. Confrontations are believed to be rare, since the pinnipeds are typically not aggressive to humans.
san diego
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097192520_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_93d83144828c3936febb6f5d43d8cef0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
sea lion, san diego, us, viral
Nature vs Human: WATCH Angry Sea Lions Chasing Away San Diego Beachgoers
People who observe lions in their natural habitat know very well they have got be careful and not approach the big cats, or it may go south very quick. While sea lions appear less menacing and way more squishy, it seems they may be pretty rough too.
Several sea lions caused major turmoil at a beach in La Jolla in San Diego, California. A short video shows people running away as the seemingly enraged pinnipeds waddle aggressively towards the crowd. Luckily, the animals eventually dived into the sea, leaving the beach without causing anyone any harm.
The area is known for its sunbathing seals and sea lions, with signs everywhere warning beachgoers that they should be careful with the wildlife and give the mammals some space. Confrontations are believed to be rare, since the pinnipeds are typically not aggressive to humans.