Nairobi Fly Infection Triggers Panic as It Spreads Across Southern Asia

The Nairobi fly infection has stoked panic as new cases have been registered in parts of Nepal, Bhutan, and eastern India. In India, cases have been reported in Sikkim and West Bengal states, prompting neighboring Bihar state to declare a high alert as a precaution. These flies generally breed in areas with extreme rainfall but they are generally seen around the monsoon and at the onset of the winter season.Last week, in Sikkim state, nearly 100 students at an engineering college were reportedly infected by these flies in the capital Gangtok. Some of them had to undergo surgery after developing infections. In Banke Nepalgunj, an area of mid-west part of Nepal, cases of illness caused by Nairobi flies were reported. In Bhutan, cases have been reported in Samste and Phuentsholing, areas that shares a border with India. According to the Sikkim Health department, Nairobi flies get drawn in by bright light and moist areas. These flies usually destroy crops and eat other pests. Dr. Bibhash Kumar Jha, a doctor, posted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Purnia told the Indian daily Hindustan Times, "These flies do not bite or sting. However, if disturbed while sitting on anyone's body, they release a potent acidic substance that causes burns." The toxin causing these burns is called pederin, which is produced by symbiotic bacteria that live inside the Nairobi flies. The fluid released by these bugs can cause burns, dermatitis, or lesions on the skin. Pinhead-sized blisters could erupt in 24 to 48 hours filled with a yellowish fluid. But these usually dry out and don't leave scars. "More severe cases could happen if the toxin is more widespread over the body and could cause fever, nerve pains, joint pains or vomiting. If the toxins come in contact with a person's eyes, it can cause conjunctivitis and potentially temporary blindness," Dr. Kumar added.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts! Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknews Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

