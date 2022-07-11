International
LIVE UPDATES: EU Not Winning 'Global Battle of Narratives' Regarding Ukraine, Borrell Says
LIVE UPDATES: EU Not Winning 'Global Battle of Narratives' Regarding Ukraine, Borrell Says
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from...
russia
ukraine
special operation
donbass
donbass
Servicemen from the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia sit on armoured vehicles on a road outside Mariupol. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine following the recognition of independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics.

LIVE UPDATES: EU Not Winning 'Global Battle of Narratives' Regarding Ukraine, Borrell Says

05:03 GMT 11.07.2022
International
India
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Kiev's attacks. President Putin stressed that Russia's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the Donbass republics, which he called genocidal.
Joint Russian and Donbass forces are on the offensive, closing in on the city of Seversk in the northeastern part of the DPR, Lugansk envoy to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said. He noted that Kiev's troops are holding Seversk only with the help of radicals, who are acting like blocking detachments to prevent local forces from retreating.
Earlier this month, Russian and Donbass troops seized control over the city of Lisichansk, thus, completing the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Ukrainian military.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:16 GMT 11.07.2022
Gas Deliveries to Europe Via Nord Stream Have Stopped, Operator Data Shows
Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Suspended on Monday, Pipeline Operator Data Shows
05:10 GMT 11.07.2022
Ukrainian Intelligence Helps Resell Foreign Weapons on Black Market, RaHDIt Hacker Group Says
The Ukrainian intelligence is cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the "black market," a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

"We know for sure that Ukrainian intelligence is also working with criminal groups and smugglers. We can’t say where the money goes from the sale of weapons to Europe, perhaps they somehow get additional funding for themselves in this way, but, to be honest, we have a strong suspicion that somebody is saving up this money for retirement," the hacker said.

He emphasized that the weapons in question are not even small arms, but anti-tank systems, such as American Javelins and British NLAWs.

"We have information that, among other things, grenade launchers, anti-tank systems are already being sold in the West, and they are in demand, because it is much easier to deal with a competitor who is in an armored limousine using the latest American, or British, or German grenade launcher," the hacker told Sputnik.

05:07 GMT 11.07.2022
EU Not Winning 'Global Battle of Narratives' Regarding Ukraine, Borrell Says
