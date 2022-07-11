LIVE UPDATES: EU Not Winning 'Global Battle of Narratives' Regarding Ukraine, Borrell Says

Joint Russian and Donbass forces are on the offensive, closing in on the city of Seversk in the northeastern part of the DPR, Lugansk envoy to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said. He noted that Kiev's troops are holding Seversk only with the help of radicals, who are acting like blocking detachments to prevent local forces from retreating.
Earlier this month, Russian and Donbass troops seized control over the city of Lisichansk, thus, completing the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic from the Ukrainian military.
