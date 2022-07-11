https://sputniknews.com/20220711/kremlin-putin-lukashenko-discuss-response-to-lithuania-restricting-kaliningrad-transit-1097179950.html

Kremlin: Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Response to Lithuania Restricting Kaliningrad Transit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed possible joint steps to respond to Lithuania's restrictions on transit to the Kaliningrad region, the Kremlin revealed.The presidents also discussed bilateral economic cooperation during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin’s statement.The sides also reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen Russian-Belarusian relations, partnership and alliance, the Kremlin added.Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov proposed to impose a full ban on the movement of goods between the Baltic states and Russia with exception of transit on Monday as a retaliatory measure to Lithuania's transit restrictions. According to him, the decision will load maritime carriers and provide the sanctions-affected Kaliningrad’s ports with work.Vilnius has already banned the movement of cement and alcohol from Russia to the Kaliningrad region, citing European sanctions against Moscow imposed over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that both Brussels and Vilnius had assured that the transit situation will be resolved soon.

