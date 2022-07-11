https://sputniknews.com/20220711/kremlin-putin-lukashenko-discuss-response-to-lithuania-restricting-kaliningrad-transit-1097179950.html
Kremlin: Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Response to Lithuania Restricting Kaliningrad Transit
Kremlin: Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Response to Lithuania Restricting Kaliningrad Transit
In response to Lithuania's restrictions of goods transit through Russia's Kaliningrad region, the latter's authorities proposed to impose a full ban on the movement of goods between the Baltic states and Russia. Vilnius, in turn, has already banned the transit of cement and alcohol from Russia to Kaliningrad.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed possible joint steps to respond to Lithuania's restrictions on transit to the Kaliningrad region, the Kremlin revealed.
The presidents also discussed bilateral economic cooperation during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin’s statement.
"In addition, the conversation focused on the situation in connection with the illegal restrictions imposed by Lithuania on the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region. In this context, some possible joint steps were discussed," the statement read.
The sides also reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen Russian-Belarusian relations, partnership and alliance, the Kremlin added.
Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov proposed to impose a full ban on the movement of goods between the Baltic states and Russia with exception of transit on Monday as a retaliatory measure to Lithuania's transit restrictions. According to him, the decision will load maritime carriers and provide the sanctions-affected Kaliningrad’s ports with work.
Vilnius has already banned the movement of cement and alcohol from Russia to the Kaliningrad region, citing European sanctions against Moscow imposed over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that both Brussels and Vilnius had assured that the transit situation will be resolved soon.
"We will not wait forever. Once again, we warn that if the situation does not stabilize in the coming days, then Russia will take tough measures against Lithuania and the European Union, the preparation of which has already been completed," she said.