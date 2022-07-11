https://sputniknews.com/20220711/juventus-hail-return-of-champion-paul-pogba-1097192385.html

Juventus Hail Return of 'Champion' Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba had the time of his life during his time with Juventus in his first stint from 2012 to 2016. The French international powered them to four Serie A... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Paul Pogba's association with Juventus got cemented further on Monday after the Italian Serie A giants announced that he has rejoined the club on a four-year contract."Paul is back in Turin," a statement from the Italian club posted on its website said."He left as a boy and returns as a man and a champion. But there is one thing that has not changed - the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn't be happier," the club added.Pogba's arrival at the Allianz Stadium was widely expected after the 29-year-old became a free agent last month.He had left Juve for Man United in 2016 on a then-world-record transfer fee of $116 million. However, the Lagny-sur-Marne-born footballer remained an unpopular figure at Old Trafford with both the club's managers and fans, who accused him of underperformance. His relationship of hate with the Red Devils finally ended in June after he rebuffed their offer to renew his contract.The France superstar underwent his medical in Turin during the weekend before putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Old Lady. He will reportedly earn $8.5 million in annual wages with a further $2.1 million coming his way in the form of performance-linked bonuses.Pogba's contract with Juventus lasts till June 2026.

