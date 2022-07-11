https://sputniknews.com/20220711/gas-deliveries-via-nord-stream-suspended-on-monday-pipeline-operator-data-shows-1097170024.html
Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Suspended on Monday, Pipeline Operator Data Shows
Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Suspended on Monday, Pipeline Operator Data Shows
MOSCOW, July 11 (Sputnik)
MOSCOW, July 11 (Sputnik) - Deliveries of Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipeline have stopped on Monday at 04:00 a.m. gmt, according to the data frome the pipeline’s operator, Nord Stream AG.
Both strings of the gas pipeline
are stopped for maintenance work, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Maintenance is expected to take place between July 11 and 21.
Previously, the Russian company Gazprom had to significantly reduce its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies. This forced Europeans to tap into gas volumes normally reserved for winter, with some countries considering returning to coal production.
Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays could lead to a total halt of gas flows being supplied via the pipeline.
Europe has been suffering from skyrocketing gas prices
over the past months, due to a fuel crisis caused by sanctions against Russia. According to German authorities, the national gas storage facilities are currently 61% full, which is lower than usual for this season. The country only has enough gas stored for two months if deliveries from Russia are halted.