French National Assembly Fails to Pass Vote of No Confidence in Government
16:59 GMT 11.07.2022 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 11.07.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French parliament's lower house, the National Assembly, failed to pass on Monday a vote of no confidence in the government.
The vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was initiated by the left-wing opposition coalition New People's Ecological and Social Union (Nupes).
Only 146 lawmakers voted for no confidence in the Borne government. To adopt a procedure for a vote of no confidence, 289 votes from 577 total were needed.
The voting was broadcast on the National Assembly's Twitter.
During the debate, Borne accused the France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) party, which was among those who had brought in the motion against the PM, of diverting parliamentary time away from important topics.
Borne was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in May, a month before parliamentary elections in which his party La République En Marche lost its majority.