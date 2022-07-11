https://sputniknews.com/20220711/former-formula-1-boss-bernie-ecclestone-charged-in-tax-evasion-probe-1097201187.html

Former Formula 1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Charged in Tax Evasion Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud by false representation for concealing offshore assets worth over 400... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had authorized the charging following an investigation by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department.Simon York, director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said the criminal investigation against the 91-year-old billionaire businessman was "complex and worldwide." The first hearing in the fraud case will be held at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 22.

