'F**king Free the F**king Nipple': Florence Pugh's Audacious Pink Dress Causes Buzz Online
13:20 GMT 11.07.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 11.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Evan AgostiniFlorence Pugh arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
On Saturday, the 'Black Widow' star, Florence Pugh, showed up to a Valentino fashion show in Rome rocking an all-pink dress that left little to the imagination, leaving the actress' nipples visible.
Florence Pugh's bold fashion choices have made waves on social media, but the actress quickly defended them in a lengthy Instagram* post, calling to "f**king free the f**king nipple."
Explaining her steamy look, Pugh condemned those attacking her over her nipple-revealing Valentino outfit, and accused the critics of being "afraid" of women's bodies for some reason. She also lambasted those who were quick to share their opinions on the size and looks of her chest.
“It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?” she wrote. “If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know.”
Pugh acknowledged that "it isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers." She said that she is confident about her body and "happy with all of the 'flaws'" that she "couldn't bear to look at" when she was 14.
“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples," she said.
Pugh's sultry outfit has sparked a massive online debate on whether it is appropriate to show one's nipples at a fashion show. Some people though that the actress looked "great", while others argued that bare nipples were not something they expected or wanted to see during someone's public appearance.
The Valentino fashion show in question also featured other stars in all-pink outfits, among them Anna Wintour, Ariana Debose and Anne Hathaway, but Pugh was the only one to make a bold statement out of her dress.
