'F**king Free the F**king Nipple': Florence Pugh's Audacious Pink Dress Causes Buzz Online

Florence Pugh's bold fashion choices have made waves on social media, but the actress quickly defended them in a lengthy Instagram* post, calling to "f**king free the f**king nipple."Explaining her steamy look, Pugh condemned those attacking her over her nipple-revealing Valentino outfit, and accused the critics of being "afraid" of women's bodies for some reason. She also lambasted those who were quick to share their opinions on the size and looks of her chest.Pugh acknowledged that "it isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers." She said that she is confident about her body and "happy with all of the 'flaws'" that she "couldn't bear to look at" when she was 14.Pugh's sultry outfit has sparked a massive online debate on whether it is appropriate to show one's nipples at a fashion show. Some people though that the actress looked "great", while others argued that bare nipples were not something they expected or wanted to see during someone's public appearance. The Valentino fashion show in question also featured other stars in all-pink outfits, among them Anna Wintour, Ariana Debose and Anne Hathaway, but Pugh was the only one to make a bold statement out of her dress.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity

