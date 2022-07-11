International
Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say
Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured when a high-altitude chain carousel collapsed near the Italian city of Naples, local newspaper Il Mattino reported on... 11.07.2022
The accident occurred on Sunday night in an amusement park in the town of Palma Campania. Most of the victims sustained leg injuries, with some rendered medical assistance on the site and others delivered to a hospital. A 12-year-old girl required hospitalization, but her condition was assessed as stable.Emergency services and police have arrived at the scene of the collapse. The causes of the accident are being investigated.
italy, naples, europe

Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say

