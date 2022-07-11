https://sputniknews.com/20220711/collapse-of-high-rise-carousel-near-italys-naples-leaves-10-people-injured-reports-say-1097193561.html
Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say
Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured when a high-altitude chain carousel collapsed near the Italian city of Naples, local newspaper Il Mattino reported on... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T13:53+0000
2022-07-11T13:53+0000
2022-07-11T13:53+0000
italy
naples
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104282/10/1042821093_0:72:2295:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9b0b480ae9251f7744e7ed05475816.jpg
The accident occurred on Sunday night in an amusement park in the town of Palma Campania. Most of the victims sustained leg injuries, with some rendered medical assistance on the site and others delivered to a hospital. A 12-year-old girl required hospitalization, but her condition was assessed as stable.Emergency services and police have arrived at the scene of the collapse. The causes of the accident are being investigated.
naples
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104282/10/1042821093_192:0:2104:1434_1920x0_80_0_0_e41ca5b2680e0624579f987f07e08ff5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
italy, naples, europe
Collapse of High-Rise Carousel Near Italy's Naples Leaves 10 People Injured, Reports Say
ROME (Sputnik) - Ten people were injured when a high-altitude chain carousel collapsed near the Italian city of Naples, local newspaper Il Mattino reported on Monday.
The accident occurred on Sunday night in an amusement park in the town of Palma Campania. Most of the victims sustained leg injuries, with some rendered medical assistance on the site and others delivered to a hospital. A 12-year-old girl required hospitalization, but her condition was assessed as stable.
Emergency services and police have arrived at the scene of the collapse. The causes of the accident are being investigated.