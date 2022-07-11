https://sputniknews.com/20220711/car-rams-into-theatergoers-in-argentina-leaving-23-injured--reports-1097199010.html
Car Rams Into Theatergoers in Argentina Leaving 23 Injured – Reports
The incident happened at Plaza de Godoy Cruz Theater in the western city of Mendoza after the show ended on Sunday night, TN television channel reported.The car was reportedly automated for a person with disabilities. It mounted the sidewalk as a crowd was leaving an autograph-signing event held in the lobby. Three people were hospitalized in serious condition.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car rammed into a crowd of theatergoers in Argentina, leaving 23 people injured, after the driver lost control of the vehicle, media cited police as saying.
The incident happened at Plaza de Godoy Cruz Theater in the western city of Mendoza after the show ended on Sunday night, TN television channel reported.
The car was reportedly automated for a person with disabilities. It mounted the sidewalk as a crowd was leaving an autograph-signing event held in the lobby. Three people were hospitalized in serious condition.