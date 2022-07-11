International
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/boris-johnson-pledges-not-to-back-any-tory-bidder-as-dirty-leadership-race-gains-steam-1097194813.html
Boris Johnson Pledges Not to Back Any Tory Bidder as 'Dirty' Leadership Race Gains Steam
Boris Johnson Pledges Not to Back Any Tory Bidder as 'Dirty' Leadership Race Gains Steam
Late last week, UK media claimed that BoJo’s allies were planning to prevent former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak from becoming Conservative party... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T14:30+0000
2022-07-11T14:30+0000
uk
boris johnson
race
leadership
government
partygate
scandals
dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097187152_0:47:3071:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_f29e25ccfa0a585c929aa329b3bc41be.jpg
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed not to back any Tory leadership contender and to spend his final weeks in No 10 delivering the “mandate” from the last general election, in his first official remarks after announcing his resignation last Thursday.“I just have to get on and, in the last few days or weeks of the job, the constitutional function of the prime minister in this situation is to discharge the mandate, to continue to discharge the mandate, and that's what I'm doing,” he added.BoJo also argued that whoever takes over as prime minister would have a “great agenda” to continue.He spoke after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss officially launched her leadership bid earlier on Monday, pledging to return to “core Tory principles”, and becoming the eleventh candidate to throw her hat into the ring.Late last week, former Health and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - who lost to Johnson in 2019 - as well as Sajid Javid, another former health secretary who stepped down along with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week, announced that they are also joining the race.This was preceded by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi entering the leadership contest alongside Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch and the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat.This followed the Sunday Times reporting that at least two rival campaign teams have handed the Labour Party “dirty” files containing allegations against their potential opponents, with the dossiers reportedly being packed with claims of S&amp;M sexual kinks, extramarital affairs, the use of prostitutes, illicit drugs, and tax-evasion schemes.Meanwhile, Bloomberg news agency has cited an unnamed source in the powerful Tory 1922 Committee as saying that the Conservative Party plans to reduce candidates to a final two by July 21, and have Johnson’s successor decided by September.The source said that the process of selecting the final pair of candidates should be completed by July 21 because that is when MPs start their summer recess. According to the insider, it will then take about six weeks to complete the second part of the process, which will see grassroots Tories cast their ballots.In his resignation speech on July 7, Johnson, who stepped down in the wake of a series of scandals, including the “Partygate” row, expressed sadness at quitting after nearly three years.
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/boris-johnson-delivers-speech-at-downing-street-amid-resignation-expectations-1097062463.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/johnsons-resignation-not-to-affect-uk-foreign-policy-london-washington-ties---experts-1097119958.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097187152_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_712b6a85bd9c64f963e8bd59a97f6cb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, race, leadership, government, partygate, scandals, dossier

Boris Johnson Pledges Not to Back Any Tory Bidder as 'Dirty' Leadership Race Gains Steam

14:30 GMT 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Leon NealBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Francis Crick Institute in London, Monday, July 11, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Francis Crick Institute in London, Monday, July 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Leon Neal
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Late last week, UK media claimed that BoJo’s allies were planning to prevent former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak from becoming Conservative party leader, amid reports that the outgoing prime minister considers leaving politics altogether.
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed not to back any Tory leadership contender and to spend his final weeks in No 10 delivering the “mandate” from the last general election, in his first official remarks after announcing his resignation last Thursday.
Speaking at London’s Francis Crick Institute on Monday, he said that “there's a contest under way and it's happened, and, you know, I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support”.
“I just have to get on and, in the last few days or weeks of the job, the constitutional function of the prime minister in this situation is to discharge the mandate, to continue to discharge the mandate, and that's what I'm doing,” he added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media next to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
Boris Johnson Quits as Conservative Party Leader & Prime Minister
7 July, 11:31 GMT
BoJo also argued that whoever takes over as prime minister would have a “great agenda” to continue.
According to the PM, the government puts in “some pretty fantastic investments, not just in science but in infrastructure, in skills and in technology, that I think are going to enable us conservatives, I should say, to keep on with our program of leveling up and delivering for all the people in this country”.
He spoke after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss officially launched her leadership bid earlier on Monday, pledging to return to “core Tory principles”, and becoming the eleventh candidate to throw her hat into the ring.
Late last week, former Health and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt - who lost to Johnson in 2019 - as well as Sajid Javid, another former health secretary who stepped down along with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week, announced that they are also joining the race.
This was preceded by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi entering the leadership contest alongside Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman, ex-Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch and the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Tom Tugendhat.
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet during Biden's trip to Europe. June 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
Johnson's Resignation Not to Affect UK Foreign Policy, London-Washington Ties - Experts
8 July, 22:29 GMT
This followed the Sunday Times reporting that at least two rival campaign teams have handed the Labour Party “dirty” files containing allegations against their potential opponents, with the dossiers reportedly being packed with claims of S&M sexual kinks, extramarital affairs, the use of prostitutes, illicit drugs, and tax-evasion schemes.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg news agency has cited an unnamed source in the powerful Tory 1922 Committee as saying that the Conservative Party plans to reduce candidates to a final two by July 21, and have Johnson’s successor decided by September.
The source said that the process of selecting the final pair of candidates should be completed by July 21 because that is when MPs start their summer recess. According to the insider, it will then take about six weeks to complete the second part of the process, which will see grassroots Tories cast their ballots.
In his resignation speech on July 7, Johnson, who stepped down in the wake of a series of scandals, including the “Partygate” row, expressed sadness at quitting after nearly three years.
“To you, the British public: I know that there will be many people who are relieved and, perhaps, quite a few will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” he underscored.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала