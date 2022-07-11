https://sputniknews.com/20220711/bidens-visit-to-saudi-arabia-was-postponed-due-to-concerns-over-presidents-age-report-says-1097181773.html

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Was Postponed Due to Concerns Over President's Age, Report Says

Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Was Postponed Due to Concerns Over President's Age, Report Says

Concerns over Joe Biden’s health have been continuously mounting since the 79-year-old took office in January 2021. POTUS has become known for his public... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T10:53+0000

2022-07-11T10:53+0000

2022-07-11T10:59+0000

us

joe biden

white house

aides

health

age

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097182840_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b275e6e882fa2eae443b22240c8d8dd4.jpg

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, slated for later this month, has been delayed apparently due to fears related to POTUS’ age, according to The Telegraph.This was preceded by a piece by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker, who pointed out that “managing the schedule of the oldest president in American history presents distinct challenges.”Baker argued in the piece published in the New York Times that if Biden “mounts another campaign in 2024”, he “would be asking the country to elect a leader who would be 86 at the end of his tenure, testing the outer boundaries of age and the presidency.”According to Baker, on the one hand, Biden is working late into the night digesting memos and rewriting speeches, but on the other - some White House aides “quietly watch out” for POTUS, who “often shuffles when he walks” and “stumbles over words during public events.” This, the author adds, prods the aides to “hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”The issue of Biden's health has been repeatedly raised in the press, as he has been moсked over his gaffes and hiccups for quite a long time, mixing up Iraq with Iran, as well as Sweden with Switzerland, pledging to put 720 million American women back into the workforce (the entire US population is just 321 million), and – as a Democratic presidential candidate - telling black potential voters they are not black if they could not figure out whether to vote for him or Donald Trump.

https://sputniknews.com/20220506/cinco-de-mayo-gaffe-president-joe-biden-promotes-mexican-first-lady-to-madam-president-1095308786.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, white house, aides, health, age