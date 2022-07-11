https://sputniknews.com/20220711/biden-to-continue-push-for-action-against-gun-violence---white-house-1097196276.html

Biden to Continue Push for Action Against Gun Violence - White House

Biden to Continue Push for Action Against Gun Violence - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is seeking to press the Congress to take more action to combat gun violence following recent mass shootings, the... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The President will continue to urge Congress to take further legislative action to keep dangerous guns out of dangerous hands, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, strengthening background checks, and enacting safe storage laws," the White House said in a fact sheet.The Biden administration will use all of the tools at its disposal, it added.Last week, a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during the July 4 Independence Day parade claimed the lives of seven people. The gunman used a legally-purchased AR-15-style, police said.Last month, Biden signed a bipartisan gun bill into law, which will enhance background checks, restrict firearm ownership by convicted domestic abusers, while providing funding for "red flag" laws and mental healthcare, among other provisions. However, a ban on assault weapons appears unlikely due to opposition from Republicans.

