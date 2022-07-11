https://sputniknews.com/20220711/agnipath-scheme-a-grave-mistake-owing-to-border-row-with-china-indias-defence-minister-warned-1097188208.html

'Agnipath' Scheme a 'Grave Mistake' Owing to Border Row With China, India's Defence Minister Warned

'Agnipath' Scheme a 'Grave Mistake' Owing to Border Row With China, India's Defence Minister Warned

The Indian government has staunchly defended the 'Agnipath' scheme, describing it as a "transformative" and a "revolutionary" decision to make the forces more...

Several opposition parliamentarians in India have sounded a stern warning to defence minister Rajnath Singh over the government’s ‘Agnipath’ (path of fire) scheme, arguing that contractual recruitment of soldiers would be a “grave mistake” in view of the border differences between New Delhi and Beijing.The reservations against the new military recruitment rules were made on Monday at a meeting of the ‘Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence’, which is chaired by the defence minister, sources have told Sputnik. The 24-member committee comprises parliamentarians from various political parties.The closed-door meeting was convened a week ahead of the starting of parliament’s Monsoon Session. The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on the ‘Agnipath’ scheme on the floor of the Parliament, a demand to which the government is yet to take a call.A US Congressional report on ‘Ukrainian Military Performance and Outlook’ published on 29 June blamed ‘little military experience’ of new recruits and volunteers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) for putting them at a further disadvantage in the ongoing conflict.“Rolling out the Agnipath scheme at this stage could pose a threat to our national security. The scheme must be rolled back,” he demanded.Gohil suggested that the scheme must be rolled out on a “trial basis” to see how it fares rather than in entirety.The MP further claimed that the Agnipath scheme would “badly damage the morale” of the Indian youth who aspire to join the three services—Army, Air Force and the Navy.He reckoned that youth in the rural areas of India, who view the career in the forces as means of social mobility and respect, would be particularly affected by the temporary recruitment rules.“There won’t be any promotion and chances to extend the contract beyond stipulated four years, including three months of training, are minimal,” Gohil added.The federal lawmaker also claimed that spontaneous protests after the scheme was announced indicated widespread resentment among the youth against the temporary recruitment rules and over the delay in resuming the process for permanent recruitment into the forces.India's 'Agnipath' SchemeThe ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which was announced on 14 June by the defence minister, envisages recruiting youth between the age of 17.5 and 21 years for four years for positions below the officer rank in the army, air force and the navy. Before the new scheme was announced, the minimum service period in the three services was 17 years.As a one-time concession, the upper age limit for recruits in the scheme for the year 2022 has been relaxed to 23 years.The government has said that the new initiative will make the Indian forces attain a “younger, fitter, diverse profile.”Up to 25 percent of the ‘Agniveers’ (those recruited in the scheme) will be inducted into the three services. Nearly 46,000 new recruits will be added to the armed forces under the new initiative in the first year.The government has further said that the new scheme would "govern the enrolment for the three services."Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

