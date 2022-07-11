https://sputniknews.com/20220711/adams-rib-no-more-church-of-england-cant-define-what-makes-a-woman-1097181147.html

Adam's Rib No More? Church of England Can't Define What Makes a Woman

church of england

The Church of England has said gender identity politics mean it can no longer define the word "woman" clearly.Despite being the only major religion whose supreme governor — Queen Elizabeth II — is a woman, the British state's established church said there were "complexities" around the question posed to last weekend's meeting of the General Synod, the church's senior council. "What is the Church of England’s definition of a woman?" asked Adam Kendry, a lay member from the Armed Forces.But Reverend Angela Berners-Wilson, who was ordained as the the first Anglican woman vicar in 1994, told The Telegraph: "I’m not totally happy with it." "I mean, I do think certain things like 'men can’t have babies', just to say the complete obvious thing," Berners-Wilson said. "But I think we need to be very sensitive and maybe we need to re-examine our boundaries", she cautioned.'Gender critical' campaigner Maya Forstater, who was sacked from her research job at the Centre for Global Development for tweeting that a woman is an adult human female and that a man cannot become a woman, pointed out that the answer to the C of E's conundrum was in the Bible."It is shocking that they so readily gave up the definition of man or woman for the state to amend, as if this fundamental truth did not matter," she added.On Sunday, Conservative Party leadership contender Penny Mordaunt tweeted an unequivocal definition of 'woman' in a bid to play down accusations that she is too 'woke' on gender issues. The MP had previously drawn criticism from Forstater after telling parliament that "trans men are men and trans women are women".

