Abe's Assassination Plotted for Almost Year, Reports Suggest

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The man who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted to having plotted the assassination for almost a year, media reported... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

The 67-year-old former head of government died last Friday after 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami shot him from a close range during a campaign rally in the city of Nara.The former member of the Japanese navy told prosecutors that he began plotting the attempt on Abe last fall, Kansai television channel cited police sources as saying.Investigators reportedly said Yamagami trained shooting in the mountains. He fired a handmade gun that he crafted from metal tubes using a design he found on the internet.A closed-door farewell ceremony for the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s post-war history was held in Tokyo on Monday and a private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

