International
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/abes-assassination-plotted-for-almost-year-reports-suggest-1097193249.html
Abe's Assassination Plotted for Almost Year, Reports Suggest
Abe's Assassination Plotted for Almost Year, Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The man who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted to having plotted the assassination for almost a year, media reported... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T13:39+0000
2022-07-11T13:39+0000
shinzo abe
asia & pacific
japan
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095737270_0:8:940:537_1920x0_80_0_0_b656205a01e4a96498c0e2756b5bec53.jpg
The 67-year-old former head of government died last Friday after 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami shot him from a close range during a campaign rally in the city of Nara.The former member of the Japanese navy told prosecutors that he began plotting the attempt on Abe last fall, Kansai television channel cited police sources as saying.Investigators reportedly said Yamagami trained shooting in the mountains. He fired a handmade gun that he crafted from metal tubes using a design he found on the internet.A closed-door farewell ceremony for the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s post-war history was held in Tokyo on Monday and a private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095737270_105:0:878:580_1920x0_80_0_0_b99234dae701eff1c078a01a90c8f81d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shinzo abe, asia & pacific, japan, assassination

Abe's Assassination Plotted for Almost Year, Reports Suggest

13:39 GMT 11.07.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Kremlin.ru / Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo AbePrime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Kremlin.ru / Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The man who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted to having plotted the assassination for almost a year, media reported on Monday.
The 67-year-old former head of government died last Friday after 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami shot him from a close range during a campaign rally in the city of Nara.
The former member of the Japanese navy told prosecutors that he began plotting the attempt on Abe last fall, Kansai television channel cited police sources as saying.
© AP Photo / Katsuhiko HiranoTetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022
Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022
© AP Photo / Katsuhiko Hirano
Investigators reportedly said Yamagami trained shooting in the mountains. He fired a handmade gun that he crafted from metal tubes using a design he found on the internet.
A closed-door farewell ceremony for the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s post-war history was held in Tokyo on Monday and a private funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала