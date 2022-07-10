'Where Your F**king Training Wheels at?': Biden Heckled During Delaware Bike Ride After June Fall
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022.
The president, already criss-crossed by internal and external crises, added to his bank of missteps last month another reason to accuse him of senility and empty attempts to rejuvenate before the general public when he accidentally fell off his bike, getting caught on the pedals.
As US President Joe Biden returned to the trails and rode a bicycle in his native Delaware on Sunday, an American either dissatisfied with the president himself or the actions of his administration took the opportunity to troll the commander-in-chief while simultaneously giving him the one-finger salute.
Video emerging on social media initially shows Biden being spotted by passers-by on Rehoboth Beach as a Secret Service escort lingers nearby. However, per the video, things quickly get kicked into high gear after the anonymous author of the video filmed himself flipping the bird at Biden as he trolled the president for previously falling off his bike in mid-June.
“Where the fu***** training wheels at?!”— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) July 10, 2022
Joe Biden spotted again in Rehoboth beach, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/Nn0i7HSmJq
“Hey, where your f**king training wheels at?” he shouted towards Biden, who was dressed in a navy blue polo shirt and a bicycle helmet, and seemed to be able to hear a passerby's question. "Where they at?"
While some social media users noted the wit of the bystander, many nonetheless noted that a culture of respect for others has slipped in the country in recent years.
July 10, 2022
"Disrespect is an absolute plague in this country right now," noted one user, who told the critics in the comments, that the tweet spoke about both sides of the political spectrum.
"I don't like Biden but this is just disrespectful," another one echoed the sentiment.
"This is not something that should be applauded. Disrespectful. Wanna yell at him for policy decisions. Fair game. This is just silly," said the other.
This comes after his most recent ride in mid June, when Biden fell off his bike as he sought to answer a few questions from reporters. Biden fell off his bicycle also while on a weekend trip close to his house in Rehoboth Beach.
July 10, 2022
At the time, reports indicated that the president had struggled to get his shoes off the bike pedals, prompting him to immediately lose his balance and fall to the ground. He subsequently required some assistance in getting up.