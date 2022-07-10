https://sputniknews.com/20220710/where-your-fking-training-wheels-at-biden-heckled-during-delaware-bike-ride-after-june-fall-1097162953.html

'Where Your F**king Training Wheels at?': Biden Heckled During Delaware Bike Ride After June Fall

'Where Your F**king Training Wheels at?': Biden Heckled During Delaware Bike Ride After June Fall

The president, already criss-crossed by internal and external crises, added to his bank of missteps last month another reason to accuse him of senility and... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T21:18+0000

2022-07-10T21:18+0000

2022-07-10T21:15+0000

us

viral

joe biden

biden administration

troll

bicycle

bicycle path

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097163221_0:0:2699:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_c8a9b7859fd5ace0788f6d0f00bfe9c4.jpg

As US President Joe Biden returned to the trails and rode a bicycle in his native Delaware on Sunday, an American either dissatisfied with the president himself or the actions of his administration took the opportunity to troll the commander-in-chief while simultaneously giving him the one-finger salute.Video emerging on social media initially shows Biden being spotted by passers-by on Rehoboth Beach as a Secret Service escort lingers nearby. However, per the video, things quickly get kicked into high gear after the anonymous author of the video filmed himself flipping the bird at Biden as he trolled the president for previously falling off his bike in mid-June.While some social media users noted the wit of the bystander, many nonetheless noted that a culture of respect for others has slipped in the country in recent years."I don't like Biden but this is just disrespectful," another one echoed the sentiment. This comes after his most recent ride in mid June, when Biden fell off his bike as he sought to answer a few questions from reporters. Biden fell off his bicycle also while on a weekend trip close to his house in Rehoboth Beach. At the time, reports indicated that the president had struggled to get his shoes off the bike pedals, prompting him to immediately lose his balance and fall to the ground. He subsequently required some assistance in getting up.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, viral, joe biden, biden administration, troll, bicycle, bicycle path