Watch: Sri Lanka Protesters Party in Pool, Work Out & Wrestle in Bed After Storming President's Home

Watch: Sri Lanka Protesters Party in Pool, Work Out & Wrestle in Bed After Storming President's Home

Thousands of protesters stormed the presidential residence on Saturday, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lanka’s anti-government protesters continue to flock to the presidential palace and the secretariat building as well as Prime Minister’s official residence, a day after taking over the buildings located in high-security areas of Colombo.According to videos shared by news outlets and social media users, the protesters seemed to be having the time of their lives at the official residences of the country’s executive leadership.In one of the videos, several protesters could be seen using moves similar to those shown in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the bed of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at his official Temple Trees residence.A private residence in Wickremesinghe was set on fire on Saturday by irate protestors after a crackdown by the Special Task Force (STF) targeted journalists. Three suspects believed to be involved in the arson were reportedly arrested on Saturday.Several videos doing the rounds of social media also showed protesters working out in a gym located in the presidential palace, the official residence of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Yet another video depicted protesters taking a dip in the presidential swimming pool.The protesters also visited the official residence of Rajapaksa to have lunch, as seen in another video.The protesters were also joined by some tourists as they explored the official buildings, which are otherwise usually closed to general public. In one of the videos, the protesters were joined in the presidential palace by an Australian national as they enacted a press conference by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is currently negotiating a bailout package with Colombo.Meanwhile, the whereabouts of President Rajapaksa remain unknown. He is last reported to have communicated with parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena after the all-party meeting on Saturday evening.As per Abeywardena, Rajapaksa agreed to resign from the country's top position on July 13. Similarly, Wickremesinghe also announced that he would step down from his position as prime minister to pave the way for an all-party unity government in the wake of Saturday's demonstrations. Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as the country's PM only in May, after the ouster of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa due to the economic crisis.Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, leading to a balance of payments (BOP) crisis which has resulted in the government being unable to provide fuel, food and other essential imports such as medicines. The government announced in April that it would be defaulting on external debt obligations to the tune of $51 billion because of the difficult economic conditions.

