US and Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support For Ukraine, Reports Say

10.07.2022
ukraine, joe biden, arms supplies, himars

04:53 GMT 10.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies will not be able to maintain their current level of support for Kiev for a prolonged period of time, The New York Times reports citing anonymous officials.
Despite the fact that US President Joe Biden has vowed to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes," no one expects more billions of support for Ukraine when Washington’s currently authorized aid package of $54 billion in military and other assistance runs out, the newspaper said on Saturday.
Officials admitted to the newspaper that US and European stocks of weapons will run low at some point and it would be hard to sustain the same level of material support as war fatigue grows.
The New York Times said that military aid for Ukraine passed by Congress is expected to last into the second quarter of next year.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden authorized a new $400 million drawdown of additional military assistance to Ukraine. The US Defense Department said the aid package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 1,000 rounds of 155 millimeter artillery munitions with greater precision capabilities, counter battery systems and other equipment.
