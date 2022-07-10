https://sputniknews.com/20220710/turkey-successfully-tests-homegrown-air-to-air-gokdogan-missile-1097163789.html

Turkey Successfully Tests Homegrown Air-to-Air Gokdogan Missile

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey conducted successful tests of its homegrown air-to-air Gokdogan missile, equipped with a radar target-seeking head, Defense Industry... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The Gokdogan missile hits targets beyond the line of sight. The tests of the Gokdogan missile continue as part of the Goktug project. The Gokdogan with a radar target-seeking head was launched. Domestic Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles will enter service with the Turkish armed forces this year," Demir wrote on Twitter.The Goktug project by the TUBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute aims at developing four variants of air-to-air missiles that are to be launched from F-16 jets, as well as future Turkish indigenous Hurjets and TF-Xs.Both missiles were presented for the first time at the IDEF-2017 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul. Gokdogan is a short-range missile with an infrared homing head. Bozdogan, in turn, belongs to the class of medium-range missiles and is equipped with a radar homing head. Both weapons are being created as part of a project to equip the F-16 fighters in service with the Turkish Air Force.

