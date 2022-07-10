https://sputniknews.com/20220710/turkey-successfully-tests-homegrown-air-to-air-gokdogan-missile-1097163789.html
Turkey Successfully Tests Homegrown Air-to-Air Gokdogan Missile
Turkey Successfully Tests Homegrown Air-to-Air Gokdogan Missile
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey conducted successful tests of its homegrown air-to-air Gokdogan missile, equipped with a radar target-seeking head, Defense Industry... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T22:00+0000
2022-07-10T22:00+0000
2022-07-10T21:57+0000
military
military & intelligence
turkey
missile tests
missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097163643_0:0:2343:1318_1920x0_80_0_0_7f93903a45b79faae5a515a8265c814c.jpg
"The Gokdogan missile hits targets beyond the line of sight. The tests of the Gokdogan missile continue as part of the Goktug project. The Gokdogan with a radar target-seeking head was launched. Domestic Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles will enter service with the Turkish armed forces this year," Demir wrote on Twitter.The Goktug project by the TUBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute aims at developing four variants of air-to-air missiles that are to be launched from F-16 jets, as well as future Turkish indigenous Hurjets and TF-Xs.Both missiles were presented for the first time at the IDEF-2017 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul. Gokdogan is a short-range missile with an infrared homing head. Bozdogan, in turn, belongs to the class of medium-range missiles and is equipped with a radar homing head. Both weapons are being created as part of a project to equip the F-16 fighters in service with the Turkish Air Force.
https://sputniknews.com/20220424/turkey-reportedly-building-production-facility-for-air-missile-defence-systems-1095011124.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097163643_21:0:1980:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_15522796ab8650124f3719d784f1436d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
military, military & intelligence, turkey, missile tests, missiles
Turkey Successfully Tests Homegrown Air-to-Air Gokdogan Missile
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey conducted successful tests of its homegrown air-to-air Gokdogan missile, equipped with a radar target-seeking head, Defense Industry Agency President Ismail Demir said on Sunday.
"The Gokdogan missile hits targets beyond the line of sight. The tests of the Gokdogan missile continue as part of the Goktug project. The Gokdogan with a radar target-seeking head was launched. Domestic Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles will enter service with the Turkish armed forces this year," Demir wrote on Twitter.
The Goktug project by the TUBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute aims at developing four variants of air-to-air missiles that are to be launched from F-16 jets, as well as future Turkish indigenous Hurjets and TF-Xs.
Both missiles were presented for the first time at the IDEF-2017 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Istanbul. Gokdogan is a short-range missile with an infrared homing head. Bozdogan, in turn, belongs to the class of medium-range missiles and is equipped with a radar homing head.
Both weapons are being created as part of a project to equip the F-16 fighters in service with the Turkish Air Force.