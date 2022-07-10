International
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/tokyo-holds-elections-for-upper-house-of-parliament-following-shinzo-abe-assassination-1097144688.html
A total of 545 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the 248-member House of Councilors.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as Japan holds elections to the upper chamber of parliament following the tragic death of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 67-year-old politician was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara, while he was delivering a public speech in support of an LDP candidate for the Sunday vote. A former Japanese Navy sailor shot Abe with a self-made gun, injuring him in the chest. The former PM was rushed to a hospital, but his heart and lungs collapsed, and he succumbed to the wounds later in the day.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Tokyo Holds Elections for Upper House of Parliament Following Shinzo Abe Assassination

Voters receive their ballots during Japan's upper house election at a polling station in Tokyo on July 10, 2022. - Polls opened on July 10 in Japan's upper house elections, just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail.
Voters receive their ballots during Japan's upper house election at a polling station in Tokyo on July 10, 2022. - Polls opened on July 10 in Japan's upper house elections, just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
A total of 545 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the 248-member House of Councilors.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as Japan holds elections to the upper chamber of parliament following the tragic death of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The 67-year-old politician was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara, while he was delivering a public speech in support of an LDP candidate for the Sunday vote. A former Japanese Navy sailor shot Abe with a self-made gun, injuring him in the chest. The former PM was rushed to a hospital, but his heart and lungs collapsed, and he succumbed to the wounds later in the day.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
