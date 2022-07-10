https://sputniknews.com/20220710/tokyo-holds-elections-for-upper-house-of-parliament-following-shinzo-abe-assassination-1097144688.html
Tokyo Holds Elections for Upper House of Parliament Following Shinzo Abe Assassination
A total of 545 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the 248-member House of Councilors.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as Japan holds elections to the upper chamber of parliament following the tragic death of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 67-year-old politician was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara, while he was delivering a public speech in support of an LDP candidate for the Sunday vote. A former Japanese Navy sailor shot Abe with a self-made gun, injuring him in the chest. The former PM was rushed to a hospital, but his heart and lungs collapsed, and he succumbed to the wounds later in the day.
japan, election, elections, shinzo abe, видео
A total of 545 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the 248-member House of Councilors.
Sputnik is live from Tokyo, as Japan holds elections to the upper chamber of parliament following the tragic death of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The 67-year-old politician was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara, while he was delivering a public speech in support of an LDP candidate for the Sunday vote. A former Japanese Navy sailor shot Abe with a self-made gun, injuring him in the chest. The former PM was rushed to a hospital, but his heart and lungs collapsed, and he succumbed to the wounds later in the day.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: