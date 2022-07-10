https://sputniknews.com/20220710/texas-man-who-threatened-to-kill-ted-cruz-by-smash-of-a-brick-in-skull-freed-on-bond-1097149773.html

Texas Man Who Threatened to Kill Ted Cruz by 'Smash of a Brick in Skull' Freed on Bond

A Texas man, accused of threatening to kill Ted Cruz and other GOP members, is on the loose after court freed him on a personal recognizance bond on July 3, Fox News has reported.Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Isaac Nformangum after the 22-year-old called Cruz’s office and allegedly made threatening remarks, according to a transcript of the message released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and included in a criminal complaint.At the beginning of the 26 June call, Nformangum addressed Cruz by his full name, Rafael Eduardo Cruz, and pointed the finger at Republicans allegedly for planning to take away the 22-year-old’s right to vote.He then went further by warning that “every last one” of Cruz’s colleagues “to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick” in their skulls.Prosecutors have, meanwhile, said that the phone number used to make the call was registered to a woman with the last name Nformangum. Investigators tracked an Instagram account belonging to Isaac Nformangum, which included a YouTube video with a recording of his voice, which allegedly matched the voice that left the threat.“I believe the voice on the recording left on Senator Cruz’ voicemail is the same voice heard while watching the YouTube video on the Instagram account associated with” Isaac Nformangum”, a Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigator was cited by US media as saying.

