https://sputniknews.com/20220710/texas-man-who-threatened-to-kill-ted-cruz-by-smash-of-a-brick-in-skull-freed-on-bond-1097149773.html
Texas Man Who Threatened to Kill Ted Cruz by 'Smash of a Brick in Skull' Freed on Bond
Texas Man Who Threatened to Kill Ted Cruz by 'Smash of a Brick in Skull' Freed on Bond
Texas’ Harris County District Attoney’s Office said that Isaac Nformangum, 22, failed to appear for a court hearing on Friday, which is why he is now... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T09:49+0000
2022-07-10T09:49+0000
2022-07-10T09:49+0000
us
ted cruz
police
arrest warrant
call
message
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097148146_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46464a5f5a3a7d3a2a97f14fab1a7aa0.jpg
A Texas man, accused of threatening to kill Ted Cruz and other GOP members, is on the loose after court freed him on a personal recognizance bond on July 3, Fox News has reported.Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Isaac Nformangum after the 22-year-old called Cruz’s office and allegedly made threatening remarks, according to a transcript of the message released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and included in a criminal complaint.At the beginning of the 26 June call, Nformangum addressed Cruz by his full name, Rafael Eduardo Cruz, and pointed the finger at Republicans allegedly for planning to take away the 22-year-old’s right to vote.He then went further by warning that “every last one” of Cruz’s colleagues “to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick” in their skulls.Prosecutors have, meanwhile, said that the phone number used to make the call was registered to a woman with the last name Nformangum. Investigators tracked an Instagram account belonging to Isaac Nformangum, which included a YouTube video with a recording of his voice, which allegedly matched the voice that left the threat.“I believe the voice on the recording left on Senator Cruz’ voicemail is the same voice heard while watching the YouTube video on the Instagram account associated with” Isaac Nformangum”, a Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigator was cited by US media as saying.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/get-a-job-gop-senator-ted-cruz-gives-his-recipe-for-life-after-us-unemployment-benefits-expire-1088860976.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097148146_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34b6f3ef8480c7e290370b727ba0caac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, ted cruz, police, arrest warrant, call, message
Texas Man Who Threatened to Kill Ted Cruz by 'Smash of a Brick in Skull' Freed on Bond
Texas’ Harris County District Attoney’s Office said that Isaac Nformangum, 22, failed to appear for a court hearing on Friday, which is why he is now considered a wanted fugitive and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A Texas man, accused of threatening to kill Ted Cruz
and other GOP members, is on the loose after court freed him on a personal recognizance bond on July 3, Fox News has reported.
Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Isaac Nformangum after the 22-year-old called Cruz’s office and allegedly made threatening remarks, according to a transcript of the message released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and included in a criminal complaint.
7 September 2021, 19:18 GMT
At the beginning of the 26 June call, Nformangum addressed Cruz by his full name, Rafael Eduardo Cruz, and pointed the finger at Republicans allegedly for planning to take away the 22-year-old’s right to vote.
“Hello and good afternoon Senator Rafael. This is one of the many Afro-American constituents of whom you are representative of here in Texas, as you currently serve from the Senate. I have just read the, uh, Texas Republican Party's platform for this current 2022 year, uh, wherein it is apparent that your many colleagues intend […] to have the voting right acts repealed and not reauthorized?” Nformangum allegedly said.
He then went further by warning that “every last one” of Cruz’s colleagues “to have signed off on that platform is to be found, and is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick” in their skulls.
“It is a civic duty of every American citizen or resident to see to it that every last one of your colleagues is to be killed. Killed. Be it by finding you in a public space or by trailing you to your very, by your very public homes”, the 22-year-old added.
Prosecutors have, meanwhile, said that the phone number used to make the call was registered to a woman with the last name Nformangum. Investigators tracked an Instagram account belonging to Isaac Nformangum, which included a YouTube video with a recording of his voice, which allegedly matched the voice that left the threat.
“I believe the voice on the recording left on Senator Cruz’ voicemail is the same voice heard while watching the YouTube video on the Instagram account associated with” Isaac Nformangum”, a Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigator was cited by US media as saying.