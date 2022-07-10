https://sputniknews.com/20220710/taiwan-tests-first-domestic-rocket-to-launch-satellites-into-orbit-reports-say-1097155600.html

Taiwan Tests First Domestic Rocket to Launch Satellites Into Orbit, Reports Say

Taiwan Tests First Domestic Rocket to Launch Satellites Into Orbit, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taiwan conducted a successful test launch of the first locally-made HTTP-3A sounding rocket, which could be used to carry miniature... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T12:44+0000

2022-07-10T12:44+0000

2022-07-10T12:44+0000

taiwan

satellite

satellites

rocket

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg

According to the Central News Agency (CNA), the launch of the rocket, designed by the Advanced Rocket Research Center (ARRC), took place on July 10 at 06:12 (22:12 GMT, Saturday) from a launch site in Pingtung's Mudan Township, located in the southern part of Taiwan.Under the initial flight plan, the rocket was expected to reach a top altitude of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) during an 8-10 minute flight. However, during the test launch, it stayed in the air for two minutes, reaching an altitude of three kilometers.Despite the low altitude, the test demonstrated a "major technological breakthrough," the ARRC was quoted as saying by the CNA.The ARRC added that the launch was a test of the second-stage rocket, while the test of the first-stage rocket, as well as the separation mechanism, could take place early next year.HTTP is a sounding rocket that can carry scientific equipment. It is named after the four cities in which the cooperative universities of the ARRC are located — Hsinchu, Taipei, Tainan, and Pingtung. The chairman of the ARRC, Professor Jong-Shinn Wu, associated the HTTP rocket with the Hypertext Transfer Protocol, saying that the possibilities of the rocket could be unlimited, similar to the internet.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, satellite, satellites, rocket