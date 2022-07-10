https://sputniknews.com/20220710/scientists-may-have-solved-one-of-earths-biggest-mysteries-1097160481.html

Scientists May Have Solved One of Earth's Biggest Mysteries

An international team of researchers from Switzerland, Germany, the US, Australia, and France may have solved the mystery of how the Earth was formed.However, "the problem with this theory is that no mixture of these chondrites can explain the exact composition of the Earth, which is much poorer in light, volatile elements such as hydrogen and helium than we would have expected,” Sossi says.Sossi's team believes that the planets in the Solar System former over time, with smaller grains growing into the planetesimals (small bodies of accreted gas and dust) by accumulating material via their gravitational pull.They came up with this theory after taking a closer look at the Earth's isotopic composition. Some scientists assumed that collisions of the materials that later formed our planet resulted in massive amounts of heat and vaporised the lighter elements.However, the Sossi-led team disputes this assumption:According to the study, unlike chondrites, planetesimals have been heated enough to create a separation between their metallic core and rocky mantle. What's more, these small bodies of accreted gas and dust formed around the Sun - at different times, they can have different chemical compositions, too.Sossi's team ran simulations of thousands of planetesimals colliding to determine if the could reproduce bodies similar to Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. So, what did they arrive at? The simulations showed that a mixture of numerous planetesimals could have formed our planet, but also that a planet with the Earth's composition is the most statistically likely outcome.

