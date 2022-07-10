https://sputniknews.com/20220710/protesters-discover-nearly-50000-in-cash-in-seized-residence-of-sri-lankan-president-1097151227.html

Protesters Discover Nearly $50,000 in Cash in Seized Residence of Sri Lankan President

Protesters Discover Nearly $50,000 in Cash in Seized Residence of Sri Lankan President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protesters in Sri Lanka’s Colombo discovered over 17.8 million rupees ($49,100) in the residence of the country’s ousted president Gotabaya... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T10:05+0000

2022-07-10T10:05+0000

2022-07-10T10:05+0000

sri lanka

gotabaya rajapaksa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097151080_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb96cc569168e8bdcfa9856a7998b7d.jpg

On Saturday, Colombo was rocked by a new wave of riots, with people protesting the rapidly deteriorating living conditions caused by a collapse of the country's economy. The crowds tore through the barricades surrounding the presidential residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area.The president reportedly fled the country and is now expected to resign on July 13, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Adaderana.Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has informed Rajapaksa of the decisions made at a Saturday emergency meeting of the party leaders, which was convened in response to the critical situation. The letter called for the immediate resignation of Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and provided for convening the parliament within seven days to appoint an acting president.Sri Lanka is now facing a political and economic crisis considered the worst since gaining independence in 1948. In mid-April, Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt for an interim period, pending a restructuring of the obligations under an IMF-supported economic adjustment program. The recession is attributed to ineffective government policies and foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions have power outages.

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, gotabaya rajapaksa