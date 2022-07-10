Poll: Ruling Coalition Leads in Election to Japan's Upper House
© AFP 2022 / Kazuhiro NOGIVoters cast their ballots in Japan's upper house election at a polling station in Tokyo on July 10, 2022. - Japanese voters cast their ballots July 10 in an upper house election, just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party is leading in the election to the upper house of the Japanese parliament, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing exit polls.
According to the NHK, the voting began at 07:00 local time (22:00 GMT, Saturday) and ended at 20:00 (11:00 GMT) at 1,700 polling places throughout the country. Two hours before the end of the voting, the turnout was estimated at 27.38%, with some 16.12 million people, or around 15% of all voters, having cast their ballots in an early voting.
Elections to the Japanese upper house are held every three years, with half of the deputies being reelected.
© AFP 2022 / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURAVoters receive their ballots during Japan's upper house election at a polling station in Tokyo on July 10, 2022. - Polls opened on July 10 in Japan's upper house elections, just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail.
In the current election, 545 candidates from 15 parties are running for 125 seats, with 50 deputies being elected according to party lists. In total, 178 candidates announced their intention to take part in the election.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the Komeito party are expected to win the majority of seats in the 248-seat chamber, according to the Kyodo News pol published earlier in the week.