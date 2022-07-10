https://sputniknews.com/20220710/north-korea-fires-several-missiles-allegedly-using-multiple-rocket-launcher-reports-say-1097153879.html

North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say

The launches come just a month after Pyongyang reportedly tested eight short-range ballistic missiles. 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

North Korea launched several missiles on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported citing the South Korean military. According to the report, the military detected traces of the supposed launches at around 9:21 - 9:37 GMT.

