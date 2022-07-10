International
Breaking News: North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say
North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say
North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say
The launches come just a month after Pyongyang reportedly tested eight short-range ballistic missiles. 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
North Korea launched several missiles on Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported citing the South Korean military. According to the report, the military detected traces of the supposed launches at around 9:21 - 9:37 GMT.
North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say

11:38 GMT 10.07.2022 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 10.07.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
