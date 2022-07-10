https://sputniknews.com/20220710/movie-star-paul-rudd-befriends-lonely-schoolboy-sends-him-ant-man-helmet---photo-video-1097158629.html

Movie Star Paul Rudd Befriends Lonely Schoolboy, Sends Him Ant-Man Helmet - Photo, Video

Movie Star Paul Rudd Befriends Lonely Schoolboy, Sends Him Ant-Man Helmet - Photo, Video

Everyone needs friends in their life for support, and also heroes to follow. And it seems that a US boy from Colorado who was searching for friends found a... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T14:35+0000

2022-07-10T14:35+0000

2022-07-10T14:35+0000

us

hollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097158482_0:150:3071:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_b2d97c8740c99110a8bbe47c712eb010.jpg

Hollywood star Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man in the Marvel movie, has kicked into hero mode in real life, responding to a now-viral online post and connecting with a 12-year-old boy desperately seeking friends.The actor initially responded to a Facebook* post by a Colorado mom saying that her son Brody had only got two autographs for his yearbook.In response, Russ decided to help the boy and surprised him with a Facetime call, which was later shared on Instagram.*In addition, Rudd sent Brody a handwritten note and a very real Ant-Man helmet signed by the superhero himself.*Instagram and Facebook are products by Meta, banned in Russia over extremist activities

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, hollywood