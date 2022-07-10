International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Settlements With Grad Rockets
Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in order to stop the eight-year-long war Kiev had waged in Donbass. President Vladimir... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016 - Sputnik International

04:53 GMT 10.07.2022

04:53 GMT 10.07.2022
International
India
Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in order to stop the eight-year-long war Kiev had waged in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of Ukrainian military in the region amount to genocide, and said that those accountable for the atrocities should be held responsible.
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic had been completely liberated from Ukrainian forces, as Russian and Donbass troops took control over the key city of Lisichansk.
However, retreating Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, targeting Donetsk and other cities, which has resulted in multiple civilian deaths.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:17 GMT 10.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With Five Missiles on Sunday Morning, Authorities Say
04:53 GMT 10.07.2022
US and Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support For Ukraine, Reports Say
US and Allies Likely Incapable of Sustaining Current Level of Support For Ukraine, Reports Say
