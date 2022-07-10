LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target DPR Settlements With Grad Rockets

Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in order to stop the eight-year-long war Kiev had waged in Donbass. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of Ukrainian military in the region amount to genocide, and said that those accountable for the atrocities should be held responsible.
Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic had been completely liberated from Ukrainian forces, as Russian and Donbass troops took control over the key city of Lisichansk.
However, retreating Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR, targeting Donetsk and other cities, which has resulted in multiple civilian deaths.
