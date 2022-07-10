https://sputniknews.com/20220710/kiev-names-25-year-old-civil-activist-without-experience-as-eurointegration-deputy-minister-1097157858.html

Kiev Names 25-Year-Old ‘Civil Activist’ Without Experience as Eurointegration Deputy Minister

Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy has appointed a new European integration deputy minister. Anna Sergeeva, who seems to lack the necessary experience in social policy, enjoys a salary twice that of the country's president.While Sergeeva, who assumed office on June 10, earns 68,600 hryvnias ($2,300) a month, President Volodymyr Zelensky only officially makes 28,000 hryvnias ($950). According to her online ministry profile, the new deputy minister "started her career in a private sector" as head of a beauty consulting company. She is currently getting a PhD in journalism at Kiev National University.The beauty expert's only experience in social policy is described as being "civil activism". She is reported to have spent the last four years helping children with physical and mental disabilities to socialize, while likewise supporting orphans and elderly people who live alone.She has an Instagram* account, but has made it private. The ministry has not widely announced her appointment.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

