Keir Starmer Calls for Snap Election as He Accuses BoJo of ‘Squatting in Downing Street’

Keir Starmer Calls for Snap Election as He Accuses BoJo of ‘Squatting in Downing Street’

Earlier this week, Keir Starmer called for a "fresh start" in government following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July 7 resignation

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has repeated demands for an early general election in the country to topple what he described as the “zombie” Tory government.The Labour leader insisted that time is ripe for “proper change”, referring to “twelve years of high taxes, low growth and broken promises” by the government led by a Prime Minister who is “squatting in Downing Street.”The 59-year-old warned that “changing the person at the top of the Tories” would not “clean out the rotten culture from throughout” the Conservative Party.The remarks followed the Labour leader telling reporters on Friday that an early general election in the UK is needed, purportedly in order to put an end to the chaos caused by Johnson’s government.The Labour leader spoke after he and his deputy Angela Rayner were cleared by police following the so-called “Beergate” scandal. Starmer was earlier accused of breaching COVID rules after a video emerged featuring him and fellow Labour MPs enjoying some beer during the 2021 lockdown at the office of Durham MP Mary Foy.The 59-year-old vowed to resign should he be found guilty of breaching coronavirus rules and issued a fixed penalty notice. He argued that the gathering was not a violation of the lockdown rules because he and his colleagues had been working, and were only taking a break to eat some food before returning to their duties.On Thursday, Prime Minister Johnson announced his resignation, in a move that came after a spate of scandals, among them the “Partygate” row related to COVID lockdown-­­busting social gatherings between 2020 and 2021, as well as the Pincher scandal.Christopher Pincher stepped down as Tory deputy chief whip last week after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's members-only private clubs. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to the post despite knowing about sexual misconduct allegations. The scandal has led to a string of resignations, with scores of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

