https://sputniknews.com/20220710/jordan-peterson-takes-yet-another-dig-at-elliot-page-after-twitter-ban-for-misgendering-1097161222.html

Jordan Peterson Takes Yet Another Dig at Elliot Page After Twitter Ban for Misgendering

Jordan Peterson Takes Yet Another Dig at Elliot Page After Twitter Ban for Misgendering

The controversial psychologist has long had issues with transgender actor Elliot Page whom Peterson continues to refer to by his former name, Ellen, believing... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T16:24+0000

2022-07-10T16:24+0000

2022-07-10T16:24+0000

viral

elliot page

trans rights

transgender

jordan peterson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097161344_0:0:3345:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_34057356de3c2a7bbf34982271e94a7c.jpg

After being banned from Twitter over railing against actor Elliot Page, psychologist Jordan Peterson has continued to debate Page's transition on Kyle Kulinski's podcast 'Krystal Kyle and Friends'.According to Peterson, the 35-year-old actor has "the responsibility not to entice confused adolescents into a catastrophic decision before they have the maturity to make that decision."The tweet that led to the controversial academic being suspended on Twitter claimed that the actor “had her breasts removed by a criminal physician” - something that the platform deemed to be “hateful conduct”. Peterson is not allowed to post on Twitter until he deletes the tweet, but he has said that he would "rather die" than remove it or apologize.According to Peterson’s podcast comments, Page's transition is fuelling what he believes to be “social contagion.”The drama around Page and Peterson has had the actor's names - both the former, which is also referred to as a "deadname", and the current one - trending on Twitter. Many prominent conservatives, including Dave Rubin, Ben Shapiro and Greg Price, have sided with Peterson. Another, no less massive, camp has lambasted the academic for misgendering Page and referring to him by the wrong name.Elliot Page himself has notably stayed out of the conflict, remaining active on social media but never commenting on Peterson's attacks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, elliot page, trans rights, transgender, jordan peterson