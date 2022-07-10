https://sputniknews.com/20220710/jk-rowling-rails-against-online-doctor-who-labeled-disabled-women-psychotic-1097162186.html

J.K. Rowling Rails Against Online 'Doctor' Who Labeled Disabled Women 'Psychotic'

J.K. Rowling Rails Against Online 'Doctor' Who Labeled Disabled Women 'Psychotic'

A Twitter user, who claims to be a doctor, caused online outrage after they called disabled women demanding female intimate care "psychotic". The “doctor” also... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

J.K.Rowling has weighed in on an online debate, rejecting the claim that women demanding access to single-sex healthcare are "psychotic".Her comments came after a netizen claiming to be a doctor responded to a women's rights activist who was highlighting the importance of disabled women having the opportunity to demand a female doctor when it comes to their intimate care.A lot of social media users flocked to Rowling's Twitter thread to support her sentiment against the “doctor’s” claim.Another user noted that "For any gender concerning anything, as soon as they communicate saying "NO" , it should immediately be RESPECTED , agreeing to the REQUEST."Rowling is one of the most vocal advocates for women's rights, especially when the issue comes into controversy with trans rights. While underlining that she "knows and loves trans people", the Harry Potter author has repeatedly stated that biological sex cannot be ignored.Her stance on trans rights has caused much backlash, but many people have also sided with her as well, launching the Twitter hashtag #IStandWithJKRowling.

