Tokyo Holds Elections for Upper House of Parliament Following Shinzo Abe Assassination
Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests
Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank, which Israel refers to... 10.07.2022
israel
west bank
idf
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104115/39/1041153935_0:261:5761:3501_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2b7fd9b99d35aa11cf2ed3b30be67e.jpg
The operations were carried out in several towns and villages, including Hizma and Tammun.As a result of the raids, five individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation, the IDF noted.
west bank
israel, west bank, idf, israel defense forces (idf), middle east

Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests

07:01 GMT 10.07.2022
Israeli soldiers stand at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, June 10, 2016, after a Palestinian attempted a stabbing attack.
Israeli soldiers stand at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, June 10, 2016, after a Palestinian attempted a stabbing attack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
India
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank, which Israel refers to as Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"During the night, IDF, Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency] and Magav [Israeli Border Police] were working in a number of locations throughout the Judea and Samaria area," the IDF said in a statement.

The operations were carried out in several towns and villages, including Hizma and Tammun.
As a result of the raids, five individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation, the IDF noted.
