https://sputniknews.com/20220710/israeli-counterterrorist-operations-in-west-bank-result-in-five-arrests-1097146607.html
Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests
Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank, which Israel refers to... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T07:01+0000
2022-07-10T07:01+0000
2022-07-10T07:01+0000
israel
west bank
idf
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104115/39/1041153935_0:261:5761:3501_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2b7fd9b99d35aa11cf2ed3b30be67e.jpg
The operations were carried out in several towns and villages, including Hizma and Tammun.As a result of the raids, five individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation, the IDF noted.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104115/39/1041153935_372:0:5387:3761_1920x0_80_0_0_9cd206f1c0012623ebf28d5105f45264.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, west bank, idf, israel defense forces (idf), middle east
Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank, which Israel refers to as Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"During the night, IDF, Shin Bet [Israeli Security Agency] and Magav [Israeli Border Police] were working in a number of locations throughout the Judea and Samaria area," the IDF said in a statement.
The operations were carried
out in several towns and villages, including Hizma and Tammun.
As a result of the raids, five individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation, the IDF noted.