https://sputniknews.com/20220710/israeli-counterterrorist-operations-in-west-bank-result-in-five-arrests-1097146607.html

Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests

Israeli Counterterrorist Operations in West Bank Result in Five Arrests

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli military has arrested five individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in the West Bank, which Israel refers to... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T07:01+0000

2022-07-10T07:01+0000

2022-07-10T07:01+0000

israel

west bank

idf

israel defense forces (idf)

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104115/39/1041153935_0:261:5761:3501_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2b7fd9b99d35aa11cf2ed3b30be67e.jpg

The operations were carried out in several towns and villages, including Hizma and Tammun.As a result of the raids, five individuals suspected of terrorism were arrested and transferred for further investigation, the IDF noted.

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, west bank, idf, israel defense forces (idf), middle east