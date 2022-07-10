https://sputniknews.com/20220710/covid-19-now-almost-indistinguishable-from-other-viral-respiratory-infections---expert-1097141765.html

COVID-19 Now Almost Indistinguishable From Other Viral Respiratory Infections - Expert

Nataliya Pshenichnaya, the deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, underscored that despite the fact that the respiratory disease is "indistinguishable" it "remains insidious."She specified that if a patient is exhibiting prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, they should seek professional medical care, since this could be a sign of a worsening chronic medical condition that the patient might not have been aware of.More than 3,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, and 45 people have died from COVID-19, including seven in Moscow alone, according to the federal response center. Over 3,000 people have recovered over the 24-hour period, which is 10.7% more than the day before.In total, over 1,100 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Russia over the past 24 hours, which is an 11.1% decrease from the day before. In Moscow, 113 new hospitalizations were reported.

