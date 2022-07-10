International
Breaking News: North Korea Fires Several Missiles Allegedly Using Multiple Rocket Launcher, Reports Say
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/canada-to-return-nord-stream-turbines-to-germany-1097153110.html
Canada to Return Nord Stream Turbines to Germany
Canada to Return Nord Stream Turbines to Germany
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ottawa will return to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbines that Siemens sent to Canada for maintenance, stranded in the country due to... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T11:00+0000
2022-07-10T11:00+0000
russia
canada
germany
sanctions
nord stream
turbine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102975/19/1029751908_0:72:3389:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_78d8e1d978c16ba83898432a8563d707.jpg
Wilkinson claimed that the German economy may have otherwise suffered "very significant hardship" and heating may have become unaffordable for many in the cold months due to limited supply of Russian gas.The minister stressed that this decision was taken in coordination with Germany, Ukraine, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency, adding that "Canada stands with Ukraine" and will continue pressuring Russia with sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back citing sanctions against Russia. German Energy Minister Robert&nbsp;Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Germany instead of Russia to avoid legal issues.
canada
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102975/19/1029751908_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96913bc644179fb03fc2c36d570f51b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, canada, germany, sanctions, nord stream, turbine

Canada to Return Nord Stream Turbines to Germany

11:00 GMT 10.07.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the photo bankConstruction of Nord Stream pipeline
Construction of Nord Stream pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ottawa will return to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbines that Siemens sent to Canada for maintenance, stranded in the country due to sanctions on Russia, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said on Sunday.

"Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany, supporting Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas," Wilkinson said on Twitter.

Wilkinson claimed that the German economy may have otherwise suffered "very significant hardship" and heating may have become unaffordable for many in the cold months due to limited supply of Russian gas.
The minister stressed that this decision was taken in coordination with Germany, Ukraine, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency, adding that "Canada stands with Ukraine" and will continue pressuring Russia with sanctions over its special military operation in Ukraine.
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALLView of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011
View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011
© AFP 2022 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.
Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back citing sanctions against Russia. German Energy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Germany instead of Russia to avoid legal issues.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала