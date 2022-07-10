International
Cameron Diaz Says She May Have Been a Moroccan Drug Mule During Her Paris Modeling Years
Cameron Diaz Says She May Have Been a Moroccan Drug Mule During Her Paris Modeling Years
Once known as one of the world's most bankable actresses, Cameron Diaz is set to star alongside Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in the Netflix comedy thriller "Back in Action."
Cameron Diaz, 49, has rescinded her retirement from Hollywood and, in reflecting on her career’s beginnings, disclosed to Second Life podcast host Hillary Kerr that she may have been an unwitting drug mule while working as a model in Paris, France.While the Charlie’s Angel actress is revered as the quintessential 2000s ‘It girl,’ her road to becoming a box office success had questionable beginnings–particularly during a one-year period when she intended to work as a model “and didn’t work one day.”The 49-year-old said the job was “really unsafe” because she accepted “a locked suitcase” that reportedly had her “costumes” in it, but its contents were ultimately unverifiable.Furthermore, she drew a lot of attention as a “blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl” with “torn jeans and platform boots” in Morocco in the early 90s.Thankfully, Diaz’s alleged drug mule detour did not last long, as the budding actress would then go on to be cast as a foil to Jim Carrey in “The Mask” (1994).Diaz notably retired from Hollywood back in 2018, some years after portraying Miss Hannigan in the “Annie” remake, but appears to be making a comeback after longtime Hollywood peer Jamie Foxx, 54, “pursued” her, People Magazine reported.“Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon’s “Back in Action” was co-written by Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”) and is set to begin production later this year, according to a late June tweet from Jamie Foxx.
us, paris, france, morocco, celebrities, hollywood, jamie foxx, acting

Cameron Diaz Says She May Have Been a Moroccan Drug Mule During Her Paris Modeling Years

21:58 GMT 10.07.2022
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film "What to Expect When You're Expecting," Monday, May 14, 2012, in Los Angeles.
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film What to Expect When You're Expecting, Monday, May 14, 2012, in Los Angeles. The film is released in theaters on May 18. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
© AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Once known as one of the world’s most bankable actresses, Cameron Diaz is set to star alongside Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in the Netflix comedy thriller “Back in Action.” The two notably starred together in “Any Given Sunday” (1999) and “Annie,” a 2014 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Cameron Diaz, 49, has rescinded her retirement from Hollywood and, in reflecting on her career’s beginnings, disclosed to Second Life podcast host Hillary Kerr that she may have been an unwitting drug mule while working as a model in Paris, France.
While the Charlie’s Angel actress is revered as the quintessential 2000s ‘It girl,’ her road to becoming a box office success had questionable beginnings–particularly during a one-year period when she intended to work as a model “and didn’t work one day.”
“I couldn’t book a job to save my life,” Diaz said. “Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco—I swear to God.”
The 49-year-old said the job was “really unsafe” because she accepted “a locked suitcase” that reportedly had her “costumes” in it, but its contents were ultimately unverifiable.
“I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is,’” Diaz said.
Furthermore, she drew a lot of attention as a “blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl” with “torn jeans and platform boots” in Morocco in the early 90s.
“That was the only job I got in Paris,” the actress concluded.
Thankfully, Diaz’s alleged drug mule detour did not last long, as the budding actress would then go on to be cast as a foil to Jim Carrey in “The Mask” (1994).
“They really wanted Anna Nicole Smith, but the director was looking at other possibilities and my commercial agent said they had booked me,” she said.
Diaz notably retired from Hollywood back in 2018, some years after portraying Miss Hannigan in the “Annie” remake, but appears to be making a comeback after longtime Hollywood peer Jamie Foxx, 54, “pursued” her, People Magazine reported.
“Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon’s “Back in Action” was co-written by Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”) and is set to begin production later this year, according to a late June tweet from Jamie Foxx.
