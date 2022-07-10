https://sputniknews.com/20220710/cameron-diaz-says-she-may-have-been-a-moroccan-drug-mule-during-her-paris-modeling-years-1097164318.html

Cameron Diaz Says She May Have Been a Moroccan Drug Mule During Her Paris Modeling Years

Cameron Diaz, 49, has rescinded her retirement from Hollywood and, in reflecting on her career’s beginnings, disclosed to Second Life podcast host Hillary Kerr that she may have been an unwitting drug mule while working as a model in Paris, France.While the Charlie’s Angel actress is revered as the quintessential 2000s ‘It girl,’ her road to becoming a box office success had questionable beginnings–particularly during a one-year period when she intended to work as a model “and didn’t work one day.”The 49-year-old said the job was “really unsafe” because she accepted “a locked suitcase” that reportedly had her “costumes” in it, but its contents were ultimately unverifiable.Furthermore, she drew a lot of attention as a “blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl” with “torn jeans and platform boots” in Morocco in the early 90s.Thankfully, Diaz’s alleged drug mule detour did not last long, as the budding actress would then go on to be cast as a foil to Jim Carrey in “The Mask” (1994).Diaz notably retired from Hollywood back in 2018, some years after portraying Miss Hannigan in the “Annie” remake, but appears to be making a comeback after longtime Hollywood peer Jamie Foxx, 54, “pursued” her, People Magazine reported.“Horrible Bosses” director Seth Gordon’s “Back in Action” was co-written by Gordon and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”) and is set to begin production later this year, according to a late June tweet from Jamie Foxx.

