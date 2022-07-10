https://sputniknews.com/20220710/britney-spears-on-documentaries-about-her-america-has-done-a-wonderful-job-at-humiliating-me-1097160570.html

Britney Spears on Documentaries About Her: 'America Has Done a Wonderful Job at Humiliating Me'

Britney Spears on Documentaries About Her: 'America Has Done a Wonderful Job at Humiliating Me'

10.07.2022

Britney Spears took to her Instagram* account on Saturday to express frustration over the amount of "insulting" documentary movies made about her "without her consent".In a since-deleted post, Britney slammed the documentary makers for deliberately seeking "bad footage" to sprinkle their films with, as well as intending to "humiliate" her.Spears went on to lash out at those who believe that the movies "helped" her end her father’s abusive conservatorship. According to the 'Toxic' singer, her emotional June 2021 testimony in court was enough to end the guardianship.According to her, the US has done "a wonderful job at humiliating me" and has been “one thing and one thing only to me — a bully.”In 2021, Spears frequently shared her grievances concerning documentaries made about her with her social media audience. In March of that year after one movie was released, she wrote that she "didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in…I cried for two weeks."Britney also wrote about another documentary, seemingly Netflix's 'Britney vs. Spears', saying that "a lot of what you heard [from there] is not true", adding she was trying to "disassociate" herself "from the drama".A court ruling freed the singer from her father's conservatorship in November 2021 after an exhausting legal drama that boosted the #FreeBritney movement. The case drew a lot of attention not only from regular people but also from prominent politicians and celebrities.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

