https://sputniknews.com/20220710/boris-blunder-ridden-resignation--1097143383.html
Boris’ Blunder-Ridden Resignation
Boris’ Blunder-Ridden Resignation
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation was predated by a number of scandals, including “Party-gate”-related fines that made Johnson the first UK... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T04:11+0000
2022-07-10T04:11+0000
2022-07-10T04:11+0000
ted rall
cartoons
boris johnson
scandal
resignation
uk
invoice
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097143186_0:61:1201:736_1920x0_80_0_0_557761d1d5ac9cf11cd42ac65d6af0e3.jpg
The Independent reported earlier this week that it was in possession of “a leaked copy of the estimate for the renovation of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat which totals more than £200,000,” or $240,000.The total far exceeds the annual budgetary allotment of £30,000 ($36,000).Per the invoice, an interior designer invoiced the Cabinet Office for a £3,675 ($4,419) drinks trolley, £6,000 ($7,214) lamp, and two sofas valued at more than £15,000 ($18,036).Weekend reports from The Telegraph have suggested that Johnson is weighing the possibility of completely leaving politics in the wake of the various scandals his administration has been tied to.
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/boris-johnson-reportedly-mulling-leaving-politics-altogether-amid-fallout-1097142986.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097143186_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_8119ffa7b617c7a25db8046f82ca00dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ted rall, cartoons, boris johnson, scandal, resignation, uk, invoice
Boris’ Blunder-Ridden Resignation
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation was predated by a number of scandals, including “Party-gate”-related fines that made Johnson the first UK prime minister to officially break the law. The 16 social gatherings attended by Johnson and other officials appear to be the tip of the iceberg.
The Independent reported earlier this week
that it was in possession of “a leaked copy of the estimate for the renovation of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat which totals more than £200,000,” or $240,000.
The total far exceeds the annual budgetary allotment of £30,000 ($36,000).
Per the invoice, an interior designer invoiced the Cabinet Office for a £3,675 ($4,419) drinks trolley, £6,000 ($7,214) lamp, and two sofas valued at more than £15,000 ($18,036).
Weekend reports from The Telegraph have suggested
that Johnson is weighing the possibility of completely leaving politics in the wake of the various scandals his administration has been tied to.