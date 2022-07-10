https://sputniknews.com/20220710/boris-blunder-ridden-resignation--1097143383.html

Boris’ Blunder-Ridden Resignation

Boris’ Blunder-Ridden Resignation

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation was predated by a number of scandals, including “Party-gate”-related fines that made Johnson the first UK... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-10T04:11+0000

2022-07-10T04:11+0000

2022-07-10T04:11+0000

ted rall

cartoons

boris johnson

scandal

resignation

uk

invoice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097143186_0:61:1201:736_1920x0_80_0_0_557761d1d5ac9cf11cd42ac65d6af0e3.jpg

The Independent reported earlier this week that it was in possession of “a leaked copy of the estimate for the renovation of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat which totals more than £200,000,” or $240,000.The total far exceeds the annual budgetary allotment of £30,000 ($36,000).Per the invoice, an interior designer invoiced the Cabinet Office for a £3,675 ($4,419) drinks trolley, £6,000 ($7,214) lamp, and two sofas valued at more than £15,000 ($18,036).Weekend reports from The Telegraph have suggested that Johnson is weighing the possibility of completely leaving politics in the wake of the various scandals his administration has been tied to.

https://sputniknews.com/20220710/boris-johnson-reportedly-mulling-leaving-politics-altogether-amid-fallout-1097142986.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

ted rall, cartoons, boris johnson, scandal, resignation, uk, invoice