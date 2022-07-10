International
Biden: Americans Should ‘Keep Protesting’ After Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
Biden: Americans Should ‘Keep Protesting’ After Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has called on American citizens who feel discontent after the historic Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion was...
joe biden
abortion
protest
us supreme court
roe v. wade
"Keep protesting," Biden told reporters while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday, as quoted by the White House press pool. "Keep making your point. It’s critically important," he said.The US president added that his team is studying whether it would be possible to declare a public health emergency over abortion access and said that "fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade."On June 24, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning abortion protections initially granted by the Roe v. Wade decision and allowing states greater freedom to regulate abortions.At the end of last month, a CBS/YouGov poll, conducted right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion, revealed that 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court's decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).According to US media reports, more than 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to take action to protect women's abortion rights.
22:34 GMT 10.07.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has called on American citizens who feel discontent after the historic Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion was overturned to keep protesting.
"Keep protesting," Biden told reporters while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday, as quoted by the White House press pool. "Keep making your point. It’s critically important," he said.
The US president added that his team is studying whether it would be possible to declare a public health emergency over abortion access and said that "fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade."
On June 24, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning abortion protections initially granted by the Roe v. Wade decision and allowing states greater freedom to regulate abortions.
At the end of last month, a CBS/YouGov poll, conducted right after the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion, revealed that 41% of Americans approve of the overturning, while 59% disapprove. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court's decision, with 78% expressing approval (vs 17% of Democrats who said they approved).
According to US media reports, more than 1,000 protesters marched to the White House on Saturday, calling on Biden to take action to protect women's abortion rights.
