Vegas Sleeps: City Considering Curfew for 18 to 20-year-olds

Las Vegas, Nevada, has been dealing with an increase in violent crime; homicides were up 49% in 2021 compared to the year before. 09.07.2022, Sputnik International

Las Vegas is considering a curfew for people under the age of 21. The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, announced the possible new regulation in a tweet on Tuesday.The announcement comes after a shooting on Fremont street left a 23-year-old victim dead. The police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the crime. Authorities said that the incident began as a fight inside a casino that spilled out to the street and then escalated.Fremont Street Experience officials are not waiting for the city to take action. They announced on Friday that they will be adding metal detectors to the entrance points of the pedestrian mall. Visitors will also be subject to bag checks and they will be implementing their own curfew for unaccompanied minors and 18 to 20-year-old adults.

