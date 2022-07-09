https://sputniknews.com/20220709/vegas-sleeps-city-considering-curfew-for-18-to-20-year-olds-1097123126.html
Vegas Sleeps: City Considering Curfew for 18 to 20-year-olds
Vegas Sleeps: City Considering Curfew for 18 to 20-year-olds
Las Vegas, Nevada, has been dealing with an increase in violent crime; homicides were up 49% in 2021 compared to the year before. 09.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-09T01:26+0000
2022-07-09T01:26+0000
2022-07-09T01:26+0000
las vegas
news
us
nevada
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107744/25/1077442515_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_fee322658c7271850c3d5579387eb9e7.jpg
Las Vegas is considering a curfew for people under the age of 21. The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, announced the possible new regulation in a tweet on Tuesday.The announcement comes after a shooting on Fremont street left a 23-year-old victim dead. The police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the crime. Authorities said that the incident began as a fight inside a casino that spilled out to the street and then escalated.Fremont Street Experience officials are not waiting for the city to take action. They announced on Friday that they will be adding metal detectors to the entrance points of the pedestrian mall. Visitors will also be subject to bag checks and they will be implementing their own curfew for unaccompanied minors and 18 to 20-year-old adults.
las vegas
nevada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107744/25/1077442515_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_34c9c701046045e9634835ae28c60b99.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
las vegas, news, us, nevada
Vegas Sleeps: City Considering Curfew for 18 to 20-year-olds
Las Vegas, Nevada, has been dealing with an increase in violent crime; homicides were up 49% in 2021 compared to the year before.
Las Vegas is considering a curfew
for people under the age of 21. The mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, announced the possible new regulation in a tweet
on Tuesday.
“[Las Vegas Metropolitan Police] and our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence. Our City Attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21.”
The announcement comes after a shooting on Fremont street left a 23-year-old victim dead. The police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the crime. Authorities said that the incident began as a fight inside a casino that spilled out to the street and then escalated.
Fremont Street Experience officials are not waiting for the city to take action. They announced on Friday that they will be adding metal detectors to the entrance points of the pedestrian mall. Visitors will also be subject to bag checks and they will be implementing their own curfew for unaccompanied minors and 18 to 20-year-old adults.
“The safety and security of our guests, employees and tenants has been and will always be our priority,” Andrew Simon, Fremont Street Experience’s president and CEO said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
. “Everything else is secondary. The incidents from the past week cannot and will not be tolerated. Our tourism, jobs and safety will not be threatened by these actions.”